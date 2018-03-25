Attempted Traffic Stop Leads to Pursuit, DUI Charges in Bridgevi - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Attempted Traffic Stop Leads to Pursuit, DUI Charges in Bridgeville

BRIDGEVILLE, Del. -- Delaware State Police said they arrested a Georgetown man Saturday night after he led police on a chase while police said he was under the influence. 

According to Delaware State Police, troopers tried to pull over Christopher J. Albury, 40 of Georgetown, Saturday around 9:12 p.m. on Route 404 because one of his headlights was out. DSP said that instead of pulling over, Albury accelerated and led them on chase, where troopers eventually had to use stopped sticks to stop the car on Redden Road. 

DSP said Albury then got out of the car and ran; but after a brief struggle, police arrested Albury. 

DSP said they then learned that Albury was under the influence. He was charged with driving under the influence and resisting arrest, among other charges, and was committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution on $4,864 secured bond, DSP said.

 

 

