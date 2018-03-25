US Senate GOP Primary Candidates to Debate in Virginia - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

US Senate GOP Primary Candidates to Debate in Virginia

Posted: Mar 25, 2018 6:13 PM Updated:

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) - U.S. Senate Republican primary candidates have been invited to participate in a debate at the University of Virginia this week.

The debate is being co-hosted by the school's Center for Effective Lawmaking, College Republicans and the Frank Batten School for Leadership and Public Policy. Batten School Dean Allan Stam and professor Andy Pennock will moderate the debate.

Five candidates are running for the Republican nomination, including state Del. Nick Freitas and Prince William Board of County Supervisors Chairman Corey Stewart.

The Republican nominee will be selected by a primary vote on June 12. The winner will face Democratic U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine in the general election.

The debate will be held Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at Garrett Hall. The event is free and open to the public.

