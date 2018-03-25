Church Skips Morning Service and Cleans Community Instead - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Church Skips Morning Service and Cleans Community Instead

Posted: Mar 25, 2018 10:03 PM Updated:

SALISBURY, Md--Instead of having Sunday morning service, a local pastor sent his members outside to do some Spring cleaning. 

The church wants the local community to look as clean as possible. 

They spent Sunday morning beautifying the community, by digging deep and picking up trash. 

Their reason is quite simple. 


"If you go by you can see that the tunnel is just --it looks like it's extremely dirty. it just looks like it's kinda been forgotton that area, it's just such a nice area, it takes you right into downtown salisbury," says coordinator, Heather Smith. 

The church says this spring cleanup is all a part of their peace plan. 

Through this plan, Oak Ridge Baptist church members hope to have a positive impact to the community. 

With 24 cleanup locations and more than 800 volunteers, 12 year old Mattie Smith says it's time to spruce things up around the community. 

"Salisbury has gotten bigger over the years and I feel like more people come in and they treat it like it's just another city and it doesn't really matter to some people , but it matters to the people, that live here, it matters to me, and the fact we get to come out here and clean it, means a lot."

