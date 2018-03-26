US Senate GOP Primary Candidates to Debate in Virginia
Posted:
Mar 26, 2018 7:24 AM
Updated:
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP)- U.S. Senate Republican primary candidates have been invited to participate in a debate at the University of Virginia this week.
The debate is being co-hosted by the school's Center for Effective Lawmaking, College Republicans and the Frank Batten School for Leadership and Public Policy. Batten School Dean Allan Stam and professor Andy Pennock will moderate the debate.
Five candidates are running for the Republican nomination, including state Del. Nick Freitas and Prince William Board of County Supervisors Chairman Corey Stewart.
The Republican nominee will be selected by a primary vote on June 12. The winner will face Democratic U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine in the general election.
The debate will be held Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at Garrett Hall. The event is free and open to the public.
Monday, March 26 2018 7:39 AM EDT2018-03-26 11:39:19 GMT
(Photo: ISTOCK)
(Photo: ISTOCK)
The Delaware Senate will vote on a bill this week that would require insurers to cover all fertility treatments, including in vitro fertilization for people with diseases or conditions that prevent them from having a child.More
The Delaware Senate will vote on a bill this week that would require insurers to cover all fertility treatments, including in vitro fertilization for people with diseases or conditions that prevent them from having a child.More
Monday, March 26 2018 7:24 AM EDT2018-03-26 11:24:45 GMT
The Supreme Court has already heard a major case about political line-drawing that has the potential to reshape American politics. Now, before even deciding that one, the court is taking up another similar case.More
The Supreme Court has already heard a major case about political line-drawing that has the potential to reshape American politics. Now, before even deciding that one, the court is taking up another similar case.More
Sunday, March 25 2018 3:30 PM EDT2018-03-25 19:30:33 GMT
Courtesy of the Rehoboth Beach Police Department
Courtesy of the Rehoboth Beach Police Department
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. -- Rehoboth Beach Police said they arrested a Lewes man early Sunday morning after police said he led officers on a chase as he was attempting to hide from them. The incident happened around 1:40 a.m. According to Rehoboth Police, offMore
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. -- Rehoboth Beach Police said they arrested a Lewes man early Sunday morning after police said he led officers on a chase as he was attempting to hide from them. The incident happened around 1:40 a.m. According to Rehoboth Police, offMore
Instead of having Sunday morning service, a local pastor sent his members outside to do some spring cleaning in Wicomico County. Oak Ridge Baptist Church closed shut their doors this morning so their members could serve the community As WBOC's Caroline Coles reports, church members spend Sunday morning beautifying the community by digging deep and picking up trash.
Instead of having Sunday morning service, a local pastor sent his members outside to do some spring cleaning in Wicomico County. Oak Ridge Baptist Church closed shut their doors this morning so their members could serve the community As WBOC's Caroline Coles reports, church members spend Sunday morning beautifying the community by digging deep and picking up trash.