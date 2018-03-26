Delaware Bill to Require Insurers Cover Fertility Treatments
Posted:
Mar 26, 2018 7:39 AM
Updated:
(Photo: ISTOCK)
DOVER, Del. (AP)- The Delaware Senate will vote on a bill this week that would require insurers to cover all fertility treatments, including in vitro fertilization for people with diseases or conditions that prevent them from having a child.
Delaware would be the 16th state with such coverage if passed. But, unlike other laws, Delaware's bill doesn't specify fertility treatment limits per year or lifetime. It would also require fertility preservation coverage for people with cancer or diseases where treatment could cause infertility.
The bill was written by Sen. Bryan Townsend, D-Newark, and co-sponsored by Sens. Nicole Poore, D- New Castle, and Catherine Cloutier, R-Brandywine Hundred. National Conference of State Legislatures Research Analyst Erik Skinner says it's difficult to tell how the bill will impact premiums.
Monday, March 26 2018 7:39 AM EDT2018-03-26 11:39:19 GMT
(Photo: ISTOCK)
(Photo: ISTOCK)
The Delaware Senate will vote on a bill this week that would require insurers to cover all fertility treatments, including in vitro fertilization for people with diseases or conditions that prevent them from having a child.More
The Delaware Senate will vote on a bill this week that would require insurers to cover all fertility treatments, including in vitro fertilization for people with diseases or conditions that prevent them from having a child.More
Monday, March 26 2018 7:24 AM EDT2018-03-26 11:24:45 GMT
The Supreme Court has already heard a major case about political line-drawing that has the potential to reshape American politics. Now, before even deciding that one, the court is taking up another similar case.More
The Supreme Court has already heard a major case about political line-drawing that has the potential to reshape American politics. Now, before even deciding that one, the court is taking up another similar case.More
Monday, March 26 2018 7:39 AM EDT2018-03-26 11:39:19 GMT
(Photo: ISTOCK)
(Photo: ISTOCK)
The Delaware Senate will vote on a bill this week that would require insurers to cover all fertility treatments, including in vitro fertilization for people with diseases or conditions that prevent them from having a child.More
The Delaware Senate will vote on a bill this week that would require insurers to cover all fertility treatments, including in vitro fertilization for people with diseases or conditions that prevent them from having a child.More
Sunday, March 25 2018 3:30 PM EDT2018-03-25 19:30:33 GMT
Courtesy of the Rehoboth Beach Police Department
Courtesy of the Rehoboth Beach Police Department
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. -- Rehoboth Beach Police said they arrested a Lewes man early Sunday morning after police said he led officers on a chase as he was attempting to hide from them. The incident happened around 1:40 a.m. According to Rehoboth Police, offMore
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. -- Rehoboth Beach Police said they arrested a Lewes man early Sunday morning after police said he led officers on a chase as he was attempting to hide from them. The incident happened around 1:40 a.m. According to Rehoboth Police, offMore
Instead of having Sunday morning service, a local pastor sent his members outside to do some spring cleaning in Wicomico County. Oak Ridge Baptist Church closed shut their doors this morning so their members could serve the community As WBOC's Caroline Coles reports, church members spend Sunday morning beautifying the community by digging deep and picking up trash.
Instead of having Sunday morning service, a local pastor sent his members outside to do some spring cleaning in Wicomico County. Oak Ridge Baptist Church closed shut their doors this morning so their members could serve the community As WBOC's Caroline Coles reports, church members spend Sunday morning beautifying the community by digging deep and picking up trash.
Monday, March 26 2018 7:39 AM EDT2018-03-26 11:39:19 GMT
(Photo: ISTOCK)
(Photo: ISTOCK)
The Delaware Senate will vote on a bill this week that would require insurers to cover all fertility treatments, including in vitro fertilization for people with diseases or conditions that prevent them from having a child.More
The Delaware Senate will vote on a bill this week that would require insurers to cover all fertility treatments, including in vitro fertilization for people with diseases or conditions that prevent them from having a child.More
Sunday, March 25 2018 3:37 PM EDT2018-03-25 19:37:03 GMT
The James T. Vaughn Correctional Center in Smyrna, Del. is shown Feb. 1, 2017, the date when a deadly inmate riot started. (Photo: AP)
The James T. Vaughn Correctional Center in Smyrna, Del. is shown Feb. 1, 2017, the date when a deadly inmate riot started. (Photo: AP)
The state of Delaware has spent more than $370,000 defending two former governors and a half dozen current and former prison officials against a federal lawsuit filed after a deadly inmate uprising last year.More
The state of Delaware has spent more than $370,000 defending two former governors and a half dozen current and former prison officials against a federal lawsuit filed after a deadly inmate uprising last year.More
Sunday, March 25 2018 3:30 PM EDT2018-03-25 19:30:33 GMT
Courtesy of the Rehoboth Beach Police Department
Courtesy of the Rehoboth Beach Police Department
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. -- Rehoboth Beach Police said they arrested a Lewes man early Sunday morning after police said he led officers on a chase as he was attempting to hide from them. The incident happened around 1:40 a.m. According to Rehoboth Police, offMore
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. -- Rehoboth Beach Police said they arrested a Lewes man early Sunday morning after police said he led officers on a chase as he was attempting to hide from them. The incident happened around 1:40 a.m. According to Rehoboth Police, offMore
Friday, March 23 2018 4:52 PM EDT2018-03-23 20:52:37 GMT
GEORGETOWN, Del.- Delaware Senator Tom Carper spent Friday morning at the CHEER Center in Georgetown, touring the organization's Meals on Wheels operations. Carper's visit came as congress increased funding for Meals on Wheels. In 2017, "home delivered meMore
GEORGETOWN, Del.- Delaware Senator Tom Carper spent Friday morning at the CHEER Center in Georgetown, touring the organization's Meals on Wheels operations. Carper's visit came as congress increased funding for Meals on Wheels. In 2017, "home delivered meMore
Friday, March 23 2018 4:37 PM EDT2018-03-23 20:37:57 GMT
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.- Renting the new Rehoboth Beach Convention Center will be more expensive come next year. On Friday, the commissioners voted to increase the Convention Center fees starting in January of 2019. The changes include for profit organizatioMore
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.- Renting the new Rehoboth Beach Convention Center will be more expensive come next year. On Friday, the commissioners voted to increase the Convention Center fees starting in January of 2019. The changes include for profit organizatioMore