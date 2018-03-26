Maryland Plans Statewide Electric-Vehicle Charging Network - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Maryland Plans Statewide Electric-Vehicle Charging Network

Posted: Mar 26, 2018 9:10 AM Updated:
(Photo: iVeho/MGN) (Photo: iVeho/MGN)

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP)- Utility companies in Maryland want to charge customers up to 42 cents extra per month to build the nation's second-largest network of electric vehicle charging stations after California's.

The Baltimore Sun reports the statewide network would grow to 24,000 residential, workplace and public charging stations, supporting the state's goal of putting 300,000 electric vehicles on Maryland's roads by 2025.

The $104 million program is supported by environmental groups and other stakeholders. Baltimore Gas & Electric Co., Potomac Electric Power Co., Delmarva Power and Potomac Edison Co. say rates would decrease as the program better utilizes state power grids.

The program is now before the state's Public Service Commission. Its comment period ends Tuesday.

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • City of Salisbury Dedicates Naylor Mill Forest Trail

    City of Salisbury Dedicates Naylor Mill Forest Trail

    Mar 26, 2018 9:52 AM2018-03-26 13:52:00 GMT
    Monday, March 26 2018 10:00 AM EDT2018-03-26 14:00:12 GMT
    (Photo: WBOC)(Photo: WBOC)
    (Photo: WBOC)(Photo: WBOC)
    The City of Salisbury has officially dedicated the Naylor Mill Forest Trail, after the forest was permanently protected from development.More
    The City of Salisbury has officially dedicated the Naylor Mill Forest Trail, after the forest was permanently protected from development.More

  • One Killed, Three Injured in Frederica Crash

    One Killed, Three Injured in Frederica Crash

    Mar 26, 2018 9:19 AM2018-03-26 13:19:00 GMT
    Monday, March 26 2018 9:19 AM EDT2018-03-26 13:19:32 GMT
    (Graphic: Delaware State Police)(Graphic: Delaware State Police)
    (Graphic: Delaware State Police)(Graphic: Delaware State Police)
    Delaware State Police are investigating a Sunday night crash in Frederica that left one person dead and three others injured.More
    Delaware State Police are investigating a Sunday night crash in Frederica that left one person dead and three others injured.More

  • Maryland Plans Statewide Electric-Vehicle Charging Network

    Maryland Plans Statewide Electric-Vehicle Charging Network

    Mar 26, 2018 9:10 AM2018-03-26 13:10:00 GMT
    Monday, March 26 2018 9:10 AM EDT2018-03-26 13:10:18 GMT
    (Photo: iVeho/MGN)(Photo: iVeho/MGN)
    (Photo: iVeho/MGN)(Photo: iVeho/MGN)
    Utility companies in Maryland want to charge customers up to 42 cents extra per month to build the nation's second-largest network of electric vehicle charging stations after California's.More
    Utility companies in Maryland want to charge customers up to 42 cents extra per month to build the nation's second-largest network of electric vehicle charging stations after California's.
    More

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Seaford Police Investigating Viral Video

    Seaford Police Investigating Viral Video

    Mar 23, 2018 9:43 PM2018-03-24 01:43:00 GMT
    Friday, March 23 2018 9:43 PM EDT2018-03-24 01:43:43 GMT
    Screen capture of video posted by Diane SandersScreen capture of video posted by Diane Sanders
    Screen capture of video posted by Diane SandersScreen capture of video posted by Diane Sanders
    The Seaford Police Department is investigation a video which shows three young children, two still strapped to their car seats, running after an SUV as it pulls away.More
    The Seaford Police Department is investigation a video which shows three young children, two still strapped to their car seats, running after an SUV as it pulls away.More

  • Attempted Traffic Stop Leads to Pursuit, DUI Charges in Bridgeville

    Attempted Traffic Stop Leads to Pursuit, DUI Charges in Bridgeville

    Mar 25, 2018 4:14 PM2018-03-25 20:14:00 GMT
    Sunday, March 25 2018 4:18 PM EDT2018-03-25 20:18:34 GMT
    Courtesy of Delaware State PoliceCourtesy of Delaware State Police
    Courtesy of Delaware State PoliceCourtesy of Delaware State Police
    Delaware State Police said they arrested a Georgetown man Saturday night after he led police on a chase while he was under the influence.More
    Delaware State Police said they arrested a Georgetown man Saturday night after he led police on a chase while he was under the influence. More

  • Lewes Man Arrested for DUI After Police Chase

    Lewes Man Arrested for DUI After Police Chase

    Mar 25, 2018 3:28 PM2018-03-25 19:28:00 GMT
    Sunday, March 25 2018 3:30 PM EDT2018-03-25 19:30:33 GMT
    Courtesy of the Rehoboth Beach Police Department Courtesy of the Rehoboth Beach Police Department
    Courtesy of the Rehoboth Beach Police DepartmentCourtesy of the Rehoboth Beach Police Department
    REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. -- Rehoboth Beach Police said they arrested a Lewes man early Sunday morning after police said he led officers on a chase as he was attempting to hide from them. The incident happened around 1:40 a.m. According to Rehoboth Police, offMore
    REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. -- Rehoboth Beach Police said they arrested a Lewes man early Sunday morning after police said he led officers on a chase as he was attempting to hide from them. The incident happened around 1:40 a.m. According to Rehoboth Police, offMore

  • Maryland News</span><div style="float:right"><a href="/global/Category.asp?C=185256">More &gt;&gt;</a></div><span>Maryland NewsMore>>

  • City of Salisbury Dedicates Naylor Mill Forest Trail

    City of Salisbury Dedicates Naylor Mill Forest Trail

    Mar 26, 2018 9:52 AM2018-03-26 13:52:00 GMT
    Monday, March 26 2018 10:00 AM EDT2018-03-26 14:00:12 GMT
    (Photo: WBOC)(Photo: WBOC)
    (Photo: WBOC)(Photo: WBOC)
    The City of Salisbury has officially dedicated the Naylor Mill Forest Trail, after the forest was permanently protected from development.More
    The City of Salisbury has officially dedicated the Naylor Mill Forest Trail, after the forest was permanently protected from development.More

  • Maryland Plans Statewide Electric-Vehicle Charging Network

    Maryland Plans Statewide Electric-Vehicle Charging Network

    Mar 26, 2018 9:10 AM2018-03-26 13:10:00 GMT
    Monday, March 26 2018 9:10 AM EDT2018-03-26 13:10:18 GMT
    (Photo: iVeho/MGN)(Photo: iVeho/MGN)
    (Photo: iVeho/MGN)(Photo: iVeho/MGN)
    Utility companies in Maryland want to charge customers up to 42 cents extra per month to build the nation's second-largest network of electric vehicle charging stations after California's.More
    Utility companies in Maryland want to charge customers up to 42 cents extra per month to build the nation's second-largest network of electric vehicle charging stations after California's.
    More

  • Church Skips Morning Service and Cleans Community Instead

    Church Skips Morning Service and Cleans Community Instead

    Mar 25, 2018 10:03 PM2018-03-26 02:03:00 GMT
    Monday, March 26 2018 9:03 AM EDT2018-03-26 13:03:41 GMT
    Instead of having Sunday morning service, a local pastor sent his members outside to do some Spring cleaning. 
    The church wants the local community to look as clean as possible.    More
    Instead of having Sunday morning service, a local pastor sent his members outside to do some Spring cleaning. 
    The church wants the local community to look as clean as possible.     More
    •   
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices