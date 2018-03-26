Maryland Plans Statewide Electric-Vehicle Charging Network

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP)- Utility companies in Maryland want to charge customers up to 42 cents extra per month to build the nation's second-largest network of electric vehicle charging stations after California's.
The Baltimore Sun reports the statewide network would grow to 24,000 residential, workplace and public charging stations, supporting the state's goal of putting 300,000 electric vehicles on Maryland's roads by 2025.
The $104 million program is supported by environmental groups and other stakeholders. Baltimore Gas & Electric Co., Potomac Electric Power Co., Delmarva Power and Potomac Edison Co. say rates would decrease as the program better utilizes state power grids.
The program is now before the state's Public Service Commission. Its comment period ends Tuesday.
Sunday, March 25 2018 3:30 PM EDT2018-03-25 19:30:33 GMT
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. -- Rehoboth Beach Police said they arrested a Lewes man early Sunday morning after police said he led officers on a chase as he was attempting to hide from them. The incident happened around 1:40 a.m. According to Rehoboth Police, offMore
Instead of having Sunday morning service, a local pastor sent his members outside to do some spring cleaning in Wicomico County. Oak Ridge Baptist Church closed shut their doors this morning so their members could serve the community As WBOC's Caroline Coles reports, church members spend Sunday morning beautifying the community by digging deep and picking up trash.
Friday, March 23 2018 9:30 PM EDT2018-03-24 01:30:46 GMT
EASTON, Md. -- The Office of the State Fire Marshal says a house fire in Easton Friday afternoon was accidental. The fire broke out just before 1:30 p.m. Friday on Goldsborough Street. According to the Fire Marshal, it was caused by failure of electricalMore
