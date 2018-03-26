One Killed, Three Injured in Frederica Crash

FREDERICA, Del.- Delaware State Police are investigating a Sunday night crash in Frederica that left one person dead and three others injured.

Police said the crash happened at around 9:15 p.m. as a Chevrolet Impala was traveling westbound on Bowers Beach Road and approaching the traffic light at Bay Road. Troopers said that meantime, a Kia Soul was traveling northbound on Bay Road in the right lane and approaching the traffic light at Bowers Beach Road. Both vehicles entered the intersection when the Kia struck the Impala in the driver’s side door, according to police. After the impact, the Impala started to spin off the roadway and struck a concrete barrier with its front end. The Kia also started to spin off the roadway, and struck a concrete barrier with its rear bumper.

Police said the driver the Impala, 57-year-old Anna D. Tharp, of Felton, was removed from the scene by EMS and transported to Bayhealth Kent General Hospital were she was pronounced dead shortly after arriving. Tharp was properly restrained and impairment does not appear to be a factor on her behalf at this time, police said.

Investigators said the driver of the Kia, a 43-year-old man from Essex, Md., and the car's passengers, a 42-year-old woman from Middle River, Md., and a 12-year-old child, were all removed from the scene by EMS and transported to Bayhealth Kent General Hospital. The man and woman were both admitted with non-life-threatening injuries. The child was treated and released with minor injuries. All occupants were properly restrained and impairment does not appear to be a factor on behalf of the driver at this time, police said.

Bay Road at Bowers Beach Road was closed for approximately four hours while the scene was investigated and cleared.

The investigation into this collision remains ongoing by the Troop 3 Collision Reconstruction Unit. Anyone with information in reference to this crash is asked to please contact Cpl/3 W. Killen at 302-698-8451.