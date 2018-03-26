City of Salisbury Dedicates Naylor Mill Forest Trail - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

City of Salisbury Dedicates Naylor Mill Forest Trail

Posted: Mar 26, 2018
SALISBURY, Md. - About three years ago, debate surrounded the Naylor Mill Forest which sits next to the Henry S. Parker Athletic Complex in Wicomico County.

County leaders wanted the City of Salisbury to donate the land to build more ball fields. However, that never happened after neighbors voiced opposition.

"That connection is very exciting for us, when people realize the important qualities of a forest like this," said Kate Patton, who is the executive director of the Lower Shore Land Trust.

Her organization partnered with the City of Salisbury and the Maryland Environmental Trust to place a conservation easement on the forest, which permanently protects the land from development.

"It's really important natural resources for Wicomico County and the City of Salisbury. We have this beautiful forest which protects the drinking water from the paleo channel underneath of it," said Patton.

The forest and its trails now remain open for neighbors like mother-daughter duo Michelle and Julie Nelson to enjoy and explore.

"Especially now, the culture is all about screen-time and being online. Our kids are not getting outside enough. We're not getting outside enough and we need to protect these areas," said Michelle.

The conservation easement of the Naylor Mill Forest in Salisbury is the largest easement inside a municipality in the state of Maryland.

