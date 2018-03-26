Hit-And-Run Crash Leads to Weapon and Drug Charges for Delaware - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Hit-And-Run Crash Leads to Weapon and Drug Charges for Delaware Man

Posted: Mar 26, 2018 12:08 PM Updated:
Marcos Godoy; Photo Credit: DSPD Marcos Godoy; Photo Credit: DSPD

DOVER, Del. - The Delaware State Police arrested a Middletown man after a hit and run crash led to the discovery of a weapon and drugs in his vehicle over the weekend.

According to police, around 1:39 p.m. on Saturday afternoon troopers responded to a report of a hit and run crash on North Dupont Highway (Rt.13) at Messina Hill Road. A police Investigation revealed that a black ford F-150 side struck a Ford Fusion while it was traveling in the right lane of Rt. 13.  After the impact, police say the Ford F-150 continued southbound on Rt. 13; the driver of the Fusion was not injured as a result of this crash.  Moments later, police report they received calls that a black Ford F-150 driving on three wheels had pulled into a newly constructed commercial property off of Jerome Drive.  Troopers went to the reported location and made contact with the driver, 22-year-old Marcos Vinicio Godoy of Middletown.

Upon contact with Godoy, police say they smelled marijuana.  He was arrested and police performed a search of the car.  Police report the search led to the discovery of 12.3 grams of marijuana and an unloaded Smith & Wesson .40 caliber handgun with one magazine and 11 rounds of ammunition.

Godoy was transported back to Troop 9 where he was charged with Driving Under the Influence, Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon, Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony, Possession with Intent to Deliver, Possession of Marijuana, and other traffic related offenses.

Godoy was arraigned before the Justice of the Peace Court 7 and released on $25,775.00 unsecured bond.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Seaford Police Investigating Viral Video

    Seaford Police Investigating Viral Video

    Mar 23, 2018 9:43 PM2018-03-24 01:43:00 GMT
    Friday, March 23 2018 9:43 PM EDT2018-03-24 01:43:43 GMT
    Screen capture of video posted by Diane SandersScreen capture of video posted by Diane Sanders
    Screen capture of video posted by Diane SandersScreen capture of video posted by Diane Sanders
    The Seaford Police Department is investigation a video which shows three young children, two still strapped to their car seats, running after an SUV as it pulls away.More
    The Seaford Police Department is investigation a video which shows three young children, two still strapped to their car seats, running after an SUV as it pulls away.More

  • One Killed, Three Injured in Frederica Crash

    One Killed, Three Injured in Frederica Crash

    Mar 26, 2018 9:19 AM2018-03-26 13:19:00 GMT
    Monday, March 26 2018 9:19 AM EDT2018-03-26 13:19:32 GMT
    (Graphic: Delaware State Police)(Graphic: Delaware State Police)
    (Graphic: Delaware State Police)(Graphic: Delaware State Police)
    Delaware State Police are investigating a Sunday night crash in Frederica that left one person dead and three others injured.More
    Delaware State Police are investigating a Sunday night crash in Frederica that left one person dead and three others injured.More

  • Attempted Traffic Stop Leads to Pursuit, DUI Charges in Bridgeville

    Attempted Traffic Stop Leads to Pursuit, DUI Charges in Bridgeville

    Mar 25, 2018 4:14 PM2018-03-25 20:14:00 GMT
    Sunday, March 25 2018 4:18 PM EDT2018-03-25 20:18:34 GMT
    Courtesy of Delaware State PoliceCourtesy of Delaware State Police
    Courtesy of Delaware State PoliceCourtesy of Delaware State Police
    Delaware State Police said they arrested a Georgetown man Saturday night after he led police on a chase while he was under the influence.More
    Delaware State Police said they arrested a Georgetown man Saturday night after he led police on a chase while he was under the influence. More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices