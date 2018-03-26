Hit-And-Run Crash Leads to Weapon and Drug Charges for Delaware Man

Instead of having Sunday morning service, a local pastor sent his members outside to do some spring cleaning in Wicomico County. Oak Ridge Baptist Church closed shut their doors this morning so their members could serve the community As WBOC's Caroline Coles reports, church members spend Sunday morning beautifying the community by digging deep and picking up trash.More
It was an early Sunday morning for some firefighters in Sussex County as they were called to respond to a working chicken house fire on Avery Road in Laurel.More
