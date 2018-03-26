Hit-And-Run Crash Leads to Weapon and Drug Charges for Delaware Man

DOVER, Del. - The Delaware State Police arrested a Middletown man after a hit and run crash led to the discovery of a weapon and drugs in his vehicle over the weekend.

According to police, around 1:39 p.m. on Saturday afternoon troopers responded to a report of a hit and run crash on North Dupont Highway (Rt.13) at Messina Hill Road. A police Investigation revealed that a black ford F-150 side struck a Ford Fusion while it was traveling in the right lane of Rt. 13. After the impact, police say the Ford F-150 continued southbound on Rt. 13; the driver of the Fusion was not injured as a result of this crash. Moments later, police report they received calls that a black Ford F-150 driving on three wheels had pulled into a newly constructed commercial property off of Jerome Drive. Troopers went to the reported location and made contact with the driver, 22-year-old Marcos Vinicio Godoy of Middletown.

Upon contact with Godoy, police say they smelled marijuana. He was arrested and police performed a search of the car. Police report the search led to the discovery of 12.3 grams of marijuana and an unloaded Smith & Wesson .40 caliber handgun with one magazine and 11 rounds of ammunition.

Godoy was transported back to Troop 9 where he was charged with Driving Under the Influence, Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon, Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony, Possession with Intent to Deliver, Possession of Marijuana, and other traffic related offenses.

Godoy was arraigned before the Justice of the Peace Court 7 and released on $25,775.00 unsecured bond.