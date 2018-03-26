Eden Man Sentenced to Life for Machete Attack

WICOMICO COUNTY, Md. - A Wicomico County Judge has sentenced an Eden man to life behind bars for attacking a man with a machete.

Police say on May 2, 2016, near The Market Place in Eden, Md., 61-year-old Gregory Sterling attacked a victim with the machete and told him, "I'm going to rob you and I'm going to kill you."

According to officer, a Good Samaritan, who was driving near the area helped the victim called 911. The victim was taken to PRMC with life threatening injuries.

Fruitland Police arrested Sterling after he fled and attempted to hide evidence of the attack. During the arrest, police found more than $300 of bloody money belonging to the victim on Sterling.

On March 23, Judge Kathleen L. Beckstead sentenced Sterling to life in the Maryland Division of Corrections after a Wicomico County jury convicted him of attempted first-degree murder and related offenses.

Wicomico County Ad Interim State’s Attorney Jamie L. Dykes commended the Fruitland Police Department, the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office and the Maryland State Police for their work in the investigation and prosecution of this case. SA Dykes also thanked the emergency medical service first responders and the medical professionals at Peninsula Regional Medical Center who saved the victim’s life. SA Dykes also thanked Assistant State’s Attorney Ajene Turnbull who prosecuted the case.

