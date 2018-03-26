DelDOT Holding Five Points Public Workshop

LEWES, Del.- After months of working group meetings, DelDOT is formally asking members of the public to share their opinions on the Five Points area.

The workshop will take place from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday at Beacon Middle School. According to DelDOT, "the transportation needs were developed in collaboration with the members of the Five Points Working Group and cover areas such as mobility, safety, and residents quality of life."

One of the working group members, Sussex County Councilman I.G. Burton, says the workshop is the next step in turning improvement ideas into reality.

"The sooner we get plans on paper [...] we start to really start talking about drawings," he says. "I think that's when this working group really comes together."

Another working group member, Christian Hudson of Hudson Management, says the workshop and future changes to Five Points are integral for the area's success.

"You can't have bad infrastructure if you want to have a good economy and a good quality of life," he tells WBOC. "Our infrastructure spending has been far behind the eight ball and has not kept pace with the growth."

DelDOT Secretary Jennifer Cohan noted that the agency did have a solution in mind for Five Points in 2007, but it was met with so much opposition they had to walk away. She's confident this time will be different--in part because of the working group and steps like Monday's public workshop.

"Beach traffic is year round now and safety issues are year round," she says. "We are looking at some great momentum and everybody is working together and everybody is on the same page. I'm optimistic we are going to have a solution come out of this working group."

For more on the Five Points Transportation Study, click here.