DelDOT Holding Five Points Public Workshop - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

DelDOT Holding Five Points Public Workshop

Posted: Mar 26, 2018 4:54 PM Updated:
By Madeleine Overturf
Connect

LEWES, Del.- After months of working group meetings, DelDOT is formally asking members of the public to share their opinions on the Five Points area.

The workshop will take place from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday at Beacon Middle School. According to DelDOT, "the transportation needs were developed in collaboration with the members of the Five Points Working Group and cover areas such as mobility, safety, and residents quality of life."

One of the working group members, Sussex County Councilman I.G. Burton, says the workshop is the next step in turning improvement ideas into reality.

"The sooner we get plans on paper [...] we start to really start talking about drawings," he says. "I think that's when this working group really comes together."

Another working group member, Christian Hudson of Hudson Management, says the workshop and future changes to Five Points are integral for the area's success.

"You can't have bad infrastructure if you want to have a good economy and a good quality of life," he tells WBOC. "Our infrastructure spending has been far behind the eight ball and has not kept pace with the growth."

DelDOT Secretary Jennifer Cohan noted that the agency did have a solution in mind for Five Points in 2007, but it was met with so much opposition they had to walk away. She's confident this time will be different--in part because of the working group and steps like Monday's public workshop.

"Beach traffic is year round now and safety issues are year round," she says. "We are looking at some great momentum and everybody is working together and everybody is on the same page. I'm optimistic we are going to have a solution come out of this working group."

For more on the Five Points Transportation Study, click here.

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Dredging Underway Near Tilghman Island, Saving Boaters, Business

    Dredging Underway Near Tilghman Island, Saving Boaters, Business

    Mar 26, 2018 6:21 PM2018-03-26 22:21:00 GMT
    Monday, March 26 2018 6:21 PM EDT2018-03-26 22:21:39 GMT
    On top of blue waters in Knapps Narrows near Tilghman Island, noisy yellow and red machines were busy dredging, but further down at the Tilghman Island Marina, it was anything but.More
    On top of blue waters in Knapps Narrows near Tilghman Island, noisy yellow and red machines were busy dredging, but further down at the Tilghman Island Marina, it was anything but.More

  • Three Arrested in Fruitland Stabbing

    Three Arrested in Fruitland Stabbing

    Mar 26, 2018 5:19 PM2018-03-26 21:19:00 GMT
    Monday, March 26 2018 5:19 PM EDT2018-03-26 21:19:22 GMT
    (Photo: MGN)(Photo: MGN)
    (Photo: MGN)(Photo: MGN)
    Three people are being held without bond after a stabbing incident in Fruitland Sunday night.More
    Three people are being held without bond after a stabbing incident in Fruitland Sunday night.More

  • Smith Island Dry Dock Affected By Shoaling

    Smith Island Dry Dock Affected By Shoaling

    Mar 26, 2018 5:16 PM2018-03-26 21:16:00 GMT
    Monday, March 26 2018 5:16 PM EDT2018-03-26 21:16:03 GMT
    SMITH ISLAND, Md.- After the long, nasty winter the peninsula endured, many boats near Smith Island are in need of repairs. But fixing those problems is a problem in itself. The Smith Island Dry Dock is being impacted by shoaling. A dredging and jetty proMore
    SMITH ISLAND, Md.- After the long, nasty winter the peninsula endured, many boats near Smith Island are in need of repairs. But fixing those problems is a problem in itself. The Smith Island Dry Dock is being impacted by shoaling. A dredging and jetty proMore

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • One Killed, Three Injured in Frederica Crash

    One Killed, Three Injured in Frederica Crash

    Mar 26, 2018 9:19 AM2018-03-26 13:19:00 GMT
    Monday, March 26 2018 9:19 AM EDT2018-03-26 13:19:32 GMT
    (Graphic: Delaware State Police)(Graphic: Delaware State Police)
    (Graphic: Delaware State Police)(Graphic: Delaware State Police)
    Delaware State Police are investigating a Sunday night crash in Frederica that left one person dead and three others injured.More
    Delaware State Police are investigating a Sunday night crash in Frederica that left one person dead and three others injured.More

  • Seaford Police Investigating Viral Video

    Seaford Police Investigating Viral Video

    Mar 23, 2018 9:43 PM2018-03-24 01:43:00 GMT
    Friday, March 23 2018 9:43 PM EDT2018-03-24 01:43:43 GMT
    Screen capture of video posted by Diane SandersScreen capture of video posted by Diane Sanders
    Screen capture of video posted by Diane SandersScreen capture of video posted by Diane Sanders
    The Seaford Police Department is investigation a video which shows three young children, two still strapped to their car seats, running after an SUV as it pulls away.More
    The Seaford Police Department is investigation a video which shows three young children, two still strapped to their car seats, running after an SUV as it pulls away.More

  • Attempted Traffic Stop Leads to Pursuit, DUI Charges in Bridgeville

    Attempted Traffic Stop Leads to Pursuit, DUI Charges in Bridgeville

    Mar 25, 2018 4:14 PM2018-03-25 20:14:00 GMT
    Sunday, March 25 2018 4:18 PM EDT2018-03-25 20:18:34 GMT
    Courtesy of Delaware State PoliceCourtesy of Delaware State Police
    Courtesy of Delaware State PoliceCourtesy of Delaware State Police
    Delaware State Police said they arrested a Georgetown man Saturday night after he led police on a chase while he was under the influence.More
    Delaware State Police said they arrested a Georgetown man Saturday night after he led police on a chase while he was under the influence. More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices