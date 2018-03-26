Car Accident Leads to Multiple Charges for Milford Man - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Car Accident Leads to Multiple Charges for Milford Man

Posted: Mar 26, 2018 4:55 PM

MILFORD, Del.- A Milford man is facing multiple charges, including DUI, after a two-car crash Saturday night.

According to police, a 2010 GMC SUV, driven by 42-year-old Jean P. Juste, was traveling southbound on Route 113 at a high rate of speed when it reportedly struck a 2004 Mercedes stopped at a red light near Milford-Harrington Highway.

The driver of the Mercedes was transported to the hospital for injuries that were not life-threatening, police said.

During the investigation, police determined Juste was reportedly driving under the influence of alcohol. Additionally, police said he discarded alcoholic beverage bottles that were inside his car at the time of the crash. 

Juste was arrested and charged with driving a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, vehicular assault second degree, driving a vehicle at an unreasonable or imprudent speed, failure to have required insurance and hindering prosecution by suppressing physical evidence. 

He was presented at Justice of the Peace Court #7, where bail was set at $3,050 unsecured. He's scheduled to appear at the Kent County Court of Common Pleas on June 6 for an arraignment. 

 

 

 

