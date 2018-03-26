Officials Break Ground on Milford Overpass - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Officials Break Ground on Milford Overpass

Posted: Mar 26, 2018 5:09 PM Updated:
By Madeleine Overturf
Connect

MILFORD, Del.- Governor John Carney, Senator Tom Carper, Representative Lisa Blunt Rochester and others broke ground Monday on a brand new overpass in Milford.

The $22 million project will connect Northeast Front Street over Route One. DelDOT says it will improve highway operations and also be safer for people trying to get in town. Mayor Bryan Shupe says the long-desired overpass will also be good for the local economy.

"It will be driving into our downtown area which has been revitalized over the last couple years and creating economic development for our small businesses," he says.

Eighty percent of the project's funding will come from the federal government. Governor Carney says the overpass is just one of the dozens of projects taking place across the state.

"This year we will be spending over $100 million on infrastructure improvements in Kent County," Carney says. "We have half a billion dollars of road construction happening in the state of Delaware, putting Delawareans to work."

In addition to the overpass, a connector road will be built between Northeast 10th Street and Northeast Front Street. 

 

 

 

 

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Dredging Underway Near Tilghman Island, Saving Boaters, Business

    Dredging Underway Near Tilghman Island, Saving Boaters, Business

    Mar 26, 2018 6:21 PM2018-03-26 22:21:00 GMT
    Monday, March 26 2018 6:21 PM EDT2018-03-26 22:21:39 GMT
    On top of blue waters in Knapps Narrows near Tilghman Island, noisy yellow and red machines were busy dredging, but further down at the Tilghman Island Marina, it was anything but.More
    On top of blue waters in Knapps Narrows near Tilghman Island, noisy yellow and red machines were busy dredging, but further down at the Tilghman Island Marina, it was anything but.More

  • Three Arrested in Fruitland Stabbing

    Three Arrested in Fruitland Stabbing

    Mar 26, 2018 5:19 PM2018-03-26 21:19:00 GMT
    Monday, March 26 2018 5:19 PM EDT2018-03-26 21:19:22 GMT
    (Photo: MGN)(Photo: MGN)
    (Photo: MGN)(Photo: MGN)
    Three people are being held without bond after a stabbing incident in Fruitland Sunday night.More
    Three people are being held without bond after a stabbing incident in Fruitland Sunday night.More

  • Smith Island Dry Dock Affected By Shoaling

    Smith Island Dry Dock Affected By Shoaling

    Mar 26, 2018 5:16 PM2018-03-26 21:16:00 GMT
    Monday, March 26 2018 5:16 PM EDT2018-03-26 21:16:03 GMT
    SMITH ISLAND, Md.- After the long, nasty winter the peninsula endured, many boats near Smith Island are in need of repairs. But fixing those problems is a problem in itself. The Smith Island Dry Dock is being impacted by shoaling. A dredging and jetty proMore
    SMITH ISLAND, Md.- After the long, nasty winter the peninsula endured, many boats near Smith Island are in need of repairs. But fixing those problems is a problem in itself. The Smith Island Dry Dock is being impacted by shoaling. A dredging and jetty proMore

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • One Killed, Three Injured in Frederica Crash

    One Killed, Three Injured in Frederica Crash

    Mar 26, 2018 9:19 AM2018-03-26 13:19:00 GMT
    Monday, March 26 2018 9:19 AM EDT2018-03-26 13:19:32 GMT
    (Graphic: Delaware State Police)(Graphic: Delaware State Police)
    (Graphic: Delaware State Police)(Graphic: Delaware State Police)
    Delaware State Police are investigating a Sunday night crash in Frederica that left one person dead and three others injured.More
    Delaware State Police are investigating a Sunday night crash in Frederica that left one person dead and three others injured.More

  • Seaford Police Investigating Viral Video

    Seaford Police Investigating Viral Video

    Mar 23, 2018 9:43 PM2018-03-24 01:43:00 GMT
    Friday, March 23 2018 9:43 PM EDT2018-03-24 01:43:43 GMT
    Screen capture of video posted by Diane SandersScreen capture of video posted by Diane Sanders
    Screen capture of video posted by Diane SandersScreen capture of video posted by Diane Sanders
    The Seaford Police Department is investigation a video which shows three young children, two still strapped to their car seats, running after an SUV as it pulls away.More
    The Seaford Police Department is investigation a video which shows three young children, two still strapped to their car seats, running after an SUV as it pulls away.More

  • Attempted Traffic Stop Leads to Pursuit, DUI Charges in Bridgeville

    Attempted Traffic Stop Leads to Pursuit, DUI Charges in Bridgeville

    Mar 25, 2018 4:14 PM2018-03-25 20:14:00 GMT
    Sunday, March 25 2018 4:18 PM EDT2018-03-25 20:18:34 GMT
    Courtesy of Delaware State PoliceCourtesy of Delaware State Police
    Courtesy of Delaware State PoliceCourtesy of Delaware State Police
    Delaware State Police said they arrested a Georgetown man Saturday night after he led police on a chase while he was under the influence.More
    Delaware State Police said they arrested a Georgetown man Saturday night after he led police on a chase while he was under the influence. More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices