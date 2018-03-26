Officials Break Ground on Milford Overpass

MILFORD, Del.- Governor John Carney, Senator Tom Carper, Representative Lisa Blunt Rochester and others broke ground Monday on a brand new overpass in Milford.

The $22 million project will connect Northeast Front Street over Route One. DelDOT says it will improve highway operations and also be safer for people trying to get in town. Mayor Bryan Shupe says the long-desired overpass will also be good for the local economy.

"It will be driving into our downtown area which has been revitalized over the last couple years and creating economic development for our small businesses," he says.

Eighty percent of the project's funding will come from the federal government. Governor Carney says the overpass is just one of the dozens of projects taking place across the state.

"This year we will be spending over $100 million on infrastructure improvements in Kent County," Carney says. "We have half a billion dollars of road construction happening in the state of Delaware, putting Delawareans to work."

In addition to the overpass, a connector road will be built between Northeast 10th Street and Northeast Front Street.