Three Arrested in Fruitland Stabbing

Posted: Mar 26, 2018 5:19 PM Updated:
FRUITLAND, Md.- Three people are being held without bond after a stabbing incident in Fruitland Sunday night.

Police responded to 300 Poplar Street and found a woman on the floor of an apartment. She was bleeding but conscious and had suffered multiple stab wounds to her arm and neck.

The woman and another witness told police Cinderella White, Diajuana McLean and Florean White-McLean took part in the stabbing and hit her with a baseball bat, according to police. 

The woman was taken to PRMC with serious injuries, but they are not believed to be life-threatening.

White, McLean and White-McLean were arrested and transported to the Wicomico County Detention Center on charges of attempted murder and first and second degree assault. White-McLean was additionally charged with assault on an officer after allegedly spitting on and striking an officer. 

 

