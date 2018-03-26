One Person Found Dead After a Fire in Frederica - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

One Person Found Dead After a Fire in Frederica

Posted: Mar 26, 2018 7:55 PM Updated:
(Photo Credit: MGN) (Photo Credit: MGN)

FREDERICA, Del. - The Delaware State Fire Marshal’s office is investigating a fire that heavily damaged a residential storage building leaving one person dead inside. 

The Frederica Vol. Fire Company was alerted to a building fire around 1:30 p.m. in the unit block of Saint Agnes St. 

Firefighters arrived on the scene with the storage building engulfed in flames in the rear of the home.

State fire investigators were called to the scene to conduct the investigation and are continuing to look for the fire’s origin and cause. The victim was taken to the Delaware Division of Forensic Science. The autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday, March 27.

Fire officials estimate $10,000 in damages. There were no other reported injuries.

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Dredging Underway Near Tilghman Island, Saving Boaters, Business

    Dredging Underway Near Tilghman Island, Saving Boaters, Business

    Mar 26, 2018 6:21 PM2018-03-26 22:21:00 GMT
    Monday, March 26 2018 6:21 PM EDT2018-03-26 22:21:39 GMT
    On top of blue waters in Knapps Narrows near Tilghman Island, noisy yellow and red machines were busy dredging, but further down at the Tilghman Island Marina, it was anything but.More
    On top of blue waters in Knapps Narrows near Tilghman Island, noisy yellow and red machines were busy dredging, but further down at the Tilghman Island Marina, it was anything but.More

  • Three Arrested in Fruitland Stabbing

    Three Arrested in Fruitland Stabbing

    Mar 26, 2018 5:19 PM2018-03-26 21:19:00 GMT
    Monday, March 26 2018 5:19 PM EDT2018-03-26 21:19:22 GMT
    (Photo: MGN)(Photo: MGN)
    (Photo: MGN)(Photo: MGN)
    Three people are being held without bond after a stabbing incident in Fruitland Sunday night.More
    Three people are being held without bond after a stabbing incident in Fruitland Sunday night.More

  • Smith Island Dry Dock Affected By Shoaling

    Smith Island Dry Dock Affected By Shoaling

    Mar 26, 2018 5:16 PM2018-03-26 21:16:00 GMT
    Monday, March 26 2018 5:16 PM EDT2018-03-26 21:16:03 GMT
    SMITH ISLAND, Md.- After the long, nasty winter the peninsula endured, many boats near Smith Island are in need of repairs. But fixing those problems is a problem in itself. The Smith Island Dry Dock is being impacted by shoaling. A dredging and jetty proMore
    SMITH ISLAND, Md.- After the long, nasty winter the peninsula endured, many boats near Smith Island are in need of repairs. But fixing those problems is a problem in itself. The Smith Island Dry Dock is being impacted by shoaling. A dredging and jetty proMore

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • One Killed, Three Injured in Frederica Crash

    One Killed, Three Injured in Frederica Crash

    Mar 26, 2018 9:19 AM2018-03-26 13:19:00 GMT
    Monday, March 26 2018 9:19 AM EDT2018-03-26 13:19:32 GMT
    (Graphic: Delaware State Police)(Graphic: Delaware State Police)
    (Graphic: Delaware State Police)(Graphic: Delaware State Police)
    Delaware State Police are investigating a Sunday night crash in Frederica that left one person dead and three others injured.More
    Delaware State Police are investigating a Sunday night crash in Frederica that left one person dead and three others injured.More

  • Seaford Police Investigating Viral Video

    Seaford Police Investigating Viral Video

    Mar 23, 2018 9:43 PM2018-03-24 01:43:00 GMT
    Friday, March 23 2018 9:43 PM EDT2018-03-24 01:43:43 GMT
    Screen capture of video posted by Diane SandersScreen capture of video posted by Diane Sanders
    Screen capture of video posted by Diane SandersScreen capture of video posted by Diane Sanders
    The Seaford Police Department is investigation a video which shows three young children, two still strapped to their car seats, running after an SUV as it pulls away.More
    The Seaford Police Department is investigation a video which shows three young children, two still strapped to their car seats, running after an SUV as it pulls away.More

  • Attempted Traffic Stop Leads to Pursuit, DUI Charges in Bridgeville

    Attempted Traffic Stop Leads to Pursuit, DUI Charges in Bridgeville

    Mar 25, 2018 4:14 PM2018-03-25 20:14:00 GMT
    Sunday, March 25 2018 4:18 PM EDT2018-03-25 20:18:34 GMT
    Courtesy of Delaware State PoliceCourtesy of Delaware State Police
    Courtesy of Delaware State PoliceCourtesy of Delaware State Police
    Delaware State Police said they arrested a Georgetown man Saturday night after he led police on a chase while he was under the influence.More
    Delaware State Police said they arrested a Georgetown man Saturday night after he led police on a chase while he was under the influence. More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices