One Person Found Dead After a Fire in Frederica

FREDERICA, Del. - The Delaware State Fire Marshal’s office is investigating a fire that heavily damaged a residential storage building leaving one person dead inside.

The Frederica Vol. Fire Company was alerted to a building fire around 1:30 p.m. in the unit block of Saint Agnes St.

Firefighters arrived on the scene with the storage building engulfed in flames in the rear of the home.

State fire investigators were called to the scene to conduct the investigation and are continuing to look for the fire’s origin and cause. The victim was taken to the Delaware Division of Forensic Science. The autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday, March 27.

Fire officials estimate $10,000 in damages. There were no other reported injuries.