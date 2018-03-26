Salisbury Man Sentenced to 16 Years for Pizza Delivery Armed Rob - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Salisbury Man Sentenced to 16 Years for Pizza Delivery Armed Robbery

Posted: Mar 26, 2018 8:09 PM Updated:

SALISBURY, Md. - A Wicomico County Judge sentenced a Salisbury man to 16 years in jail after an armed robbery during a pizza delivery service.

Police say on May 29, 2017, 38-year-old Jerry Allen, along with two juveniles, ordered a pizza to be delivered at a vacant residence in the 1000 block of John St., in Salisbury, Md.

According to officers, when the delivery driver arrived, one of the juveniles attacked with a wooden rod while Allen demanded that the driver to “give them the money.” The victim handed the money over to one of the juveniles while Allen made several references to obtaining a gun. Then, the victim tackled Allen and was able to escape to call 911.

The victim met officers of the Salisbury Police Department and later identified Allen. When SPD located Allen, they also found the two juveniles and several pizza boxes matching the original order. DNA testing confirmed the victim’s blood on Allen’s hand.

On Thurs., March 22, Judge Kathleen L. Beckstead, Circuit Court for Wicomico County, sentenced Allen to 16 years in the Maryland Division of Corrections after a Wicomico County jury convicted Allen of robbery with
a dangerous weapon and related offenses on January 16, 2018.

Wicomico County Ad Interim State’s Attorney Jamie L. Dykes commended the Salisbury Police Department and the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office, who assisted SPD, for their work in the investigation and prosecution of this case. SA Dykes also thanked Assistant State’s Attorney Ajene Turnbull who prosecuted the case.

For more information or for an interview please call the Office of the State’s Attorney at (410) 548-4880.

