Delaware DPH Continues Selling Home Test Kits for Private Well Water

Posted: Mar 26, 2018 10:28 PM Updated:

DELAWARE - For $4 homeowners can test their private well water for contaminates.  The Delaware Division of Public Health is continuing to sell home testing kits in all three counties and they're continuing to grow in popularity. 

After recent issues with water contamination in Sussex County, some homeowners are considering testing their private wells for the first time. Sheri Bailey has lived near Seaford for the last 16 years and has never tested her well water, but says she will now.

"Well I have children, four children to be exact, and I actually have one that's using a bottle so we are using water for bottles and we are now using bottled water for bottles since all of this has taken place," Bailey said. 

DPH Deputy Section Chief of Health Systems Protections Chantel Mason says homeowners should be testing their private well water annually. 

"Private wells are not regulated by the state of Delaware, so the responsibility is really on the owner to make sure they're following up to test their water to make sure that it's clean and appropriate," Mason said. 

With purchase DPH will provide two test kits, one for bacterial contamination and the other for chemical, and a series of instructions for how to sample water at home.  Mason says it's best to return the samples to the location it was purchased from.  

DPH says they have locations in Georgetown, Dover and Smyrna available.  For more information on how to test private wells with these home test kits, visit http://www.dhss.delaware.gov/dph/hsp/privdw.html.

 

