Maryland Legislature: Organ Donors Deserve Tax Breaks
Posted:
Mar 27, 2018 10:43 AM
Updated:
(Graphic: MGN Online)
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP)- Maryland's General Assembly has passed a bill that would give a tax break to people who donate all or a portion of an organ to another person.
The bill would let liver, kidney, intestine, pancreas, lung or bone marrow donors subtracts up to $7,500 in income on state tax returns to offset donation expenses.
The Baltimore Sun reports that the bill is sponsored by Speaker Michael E. Busch, who had a liver transplant last year that is credited with saving his life. His sister, Laurie Bernhardt, donated a piece of her liver.
Republican Gov. Larry Hogan has said he will sign the bill.
Tuesday, March 27 2018 7:26 AM EDT2018-03-27 11:26:59 GMT
This Tuesday, March 20, 2018, file photo, shows crime scene tape around Great Mills High School, the scene of a shooting in Great Mills, Md. (Photo: AP)
This Tuesday, March 20, 2018, file photo, shows crime scene tape around Great Mills High School, the scene of a shooting in Great Mills, Md. (Photo: AP)
The student who fatally shot a female classmate last week at a Maryland high school died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound during a confrontation with a school resource officer who also fired his gun, authorities said Monday.More
The student who fatally shot a female classmate last week at a Maryland high school died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound during a confrontation with a school resource officer who also fired his gun, authorities said Monday.More
Monday, March 26 2018 9:05 AM EDT2018-03-26 13:05:34 GMT
(Photo: ISTOCK)
(Photo: ISTOCK)
The Delaware Senate will vote on a bill this week that would require insurers to cover all fertility treatments, including in vitro fertilization for people with diseases or conditions that prevent them from having a child.More
The Delaware Senate will vote on a bill this week that would require insurers to cover all fertility treatments, including in vitro fertilization for people with diseases or conditions that prevent them from having a child.More
Tuesday, March 27 2018 7:26 AM EDT2018-03-27 11:26:59 GMT
This Tuesday, March 20, 2018, file photo, shows crime scene tape around Great Mills High School, the scene of a shooting in Great Mills, Md. (Photo: AP)
This Tuesday, March 20, 2018, file photo, shows crime scene tape around Great Mills High School, the scene of a shooting in Great Mills, Md. (Photo: AP)
The student who fatally shot a female classmate last week at a Maryland high school died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound during a confrontation with a school resource officer who also fired his gun, authorities said Monday.More
The student who fatally shot a female classmate last week at a Maryland high school died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound during a confrontation with a school resource officer who also fired his gun, authorities said Monday.More
In Knapps Narrows near Tilghman Island, noisy yellow and red machines were busy dredging, but further down at the Tilghman Island Marina, it was anything but, save for business owner, Ron Cicero.
Now a week into dredging, the US Army Corps of Engineers is planning to dredge about 100,000 cubic yards of material. Crews on the west side of the channel on Monday dropped a blue pipeline and sucked up dirt and water - pumping it out later to a nearby farm.
In Knapps Narrows near Tilghman Island, noisy yellow and red machines were busy dredging, but further down at the Tilghman Island Marina, it was anything but, save for business owner, Ron Cicero.
Now a week into dredging, the US Army Corps of Engineers is planning to dredge about 100,000 cubic yards of material. Crews on the west side of the channel on Monday dropped a blue pipeline and sucked up dirt and water - pumping it out later to a nearby farm.
After the long, nasty winter the peninsula endured, many boats near Smith Island are in need of repairs. But fixing those problems is a problem in itself. The Smith Island Dry Dock is being impacted by shoaling.
A dredging and jetty project have been underway since October, and Islanders hope the project will help dig them out.
After the long, nasty winter the peninsula endured, many boats near Smith Island are in need of repairs. But fixing those problems is a problem in itself. The Smith Island Dry Dock is being impacted by shoaling.
A dredging and jetty project have been underway since October, and Islanders hope the project will help dig them out.
Tuesday, March 27 2018 7:26 AM EDT2018-03-27 11:26:59 GMT
This Tuesday, March 20, 2018, file photo, shows crime scene tape around Great Mills High School, the scene of a shooting in Great Mills, Md. (Photo: AP)
This Tuesday, March 20, 2018, file photo, shows crime scene tape around Great Mills High School, the scene of a shooting in Great Mills, Md. (Photo: AP)
The student who fatally shot a female classmate last week at a Maryland high school died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound during a confrontation with a school resource officer who also fired his gun, authorities said Monday.More
The student who fatally shot a female classmate last week at a Maryland high school died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound during a confrontation with a school resource officer who also fired his gun, authorities said Monday.More
Tuesday, March 27 2018 7:12 AM EDT2018-03-27 11:12:31 GMT
SMITH ISLAND, Md.- After the long, nasty winter the peninsula endured, many boats near Smith Island are in need of repairs. But fixing those problems is a problem in itself. The Smith Island Dry Dock is being impacted by shoaling. A dredging and jetty proMore
After the long, nasty winter the peninsula endured, many boats near Smith Island are in need of repairs. But fixing those problems is a problem in itself. More