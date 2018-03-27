Maryland Legislature: Organ Donors Deserve Tax Breaks

In Knapps Narrows near Tilghman Island, noisy yellow and red machines were busy dredging, but further down at the Tilghman Island Marina, it was anything but, save for business owner, Ron Cicero.

Now a week into dredging, the US Army Corps of Engineers is planning to dredge about 100,000 cubic yards of material. Crews on the west side of the channel on Monday dropped a blue pipeline and sucked up dirt and water - pumping it out later to a nearby farm.