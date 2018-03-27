Mountaire Farms Hosts Annual "Thanksgiving at Easter" - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

SELBYVILLE, Del. - Dozens of volunteers gathered at Mountaire Farms' Selbyville Processing Plant Tuesday morning to prepare 2,500 boxes of food for distribution during the annual Thanksgiving at Easter event.

Organizers said the event is in appreciation of local pastors who work with Mountaire each year for Thanksgiving for Thousands, Thanksgiving at Christmas, and Thanksgiving at Easter.

The Easter event is geared toward helping churches meet the needs of families in their own congregations.

"We see that in the churches, Easter is growing and growing and growing. The need for an Easter meal is growing. We know that regardless of what we hear, things are not getting better for a lot of people. They're getting better for some, but not for a lot of people," said Mountaire Farms Director of Community Relations Roger Marino.

Volunteers from over 35 local food pantries and shelters will be preparing boxes of food - including a Mountaire Roaster - then delivering them to their respective churches for distribution to families in need.

"Any holiday, you know, Thanksgiving, Christmas, there's a lot of people that don't have anybody to help them or they don't have money to buy the food," said volunteer Janet King.

The boxes packed at the event will provide an Easter meal to more than 11,000 members of local communities.

