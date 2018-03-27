Delaware Sets up New Teacher Advisory Council

DOVER, Del. (AP)- Gov. John Carney and Delaware Education Secretary Susan Bunting have set up a new Teachers Advisory Council to gather feedback from educators on policy decisions.
Bunting invited two teachers from each of the state's 19 school districts and six charter school educators to join the group. The council, announced Tuesday, will met bi-monthly to discuss a variety of issues affecting teachers.
Teachers participating on the new council were recommended by their superintendents or the Delaware Charter School Network for the voluntary role. Bunting has asked each to share his or her personal feelings rather than serve as a representative of a district or charter school's position on an issue.
Tuesday, March 27 2018 3:52 PM EDT2018-03-27 19:52:47 GMT
OCEAN VIEW, Del.- Property taxes in Ocean View are set to increase--perhaps by double. The town says past administrations relied heavily on real estate transfer taxes for their operating budget, where that money should have been set aside for capital projMore
OCEAN VIEW, Del.- Property taxes in Ocean View are set to increase--perhaps by double. The town says past administrations relied heavily on real estate transfer taxes for their operating budget, where that money should have been set aside for capital projMore
Tuesday, March 27 2018 7:26 AM EDT2018-03-27 11:26:59 GMT
This Tuesday, March 20, 2018, file photo, shows crime scene tape around Great Mills High School, the scene of a shooting in Great Mills, Md. (Photo: AP)
This Tuesday, March 20, 2018, file photo, shows crime scene tape around Great Mills High School, the scene of a shooting in Great Mills, Md. (Photo: AP)
The student who fatally shot a female classmate last week at a Maryland high school died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound during a confrontation with a school resource officer who also fired his gun, authorities said Monday.More
The student who fatally shot a female classmate last week at a Maryland high school died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound during a confrontation with a school resource officer who also fired his gun, authorities said Monday.More
In Knapps Narrows near Tilghman Island, noisy yellow and red machines were busy dredging, but further down at the Tilghman Island Marina, it was anything but, save for business owner, Ron Cicero.
Now a week into dredging, the US Army Corps of Engineers is planning to dredge about 100,000 cubic yards of material. Crews on the west side of the channel on Monday dropped a blue pipeline and sucked up dirt and water - pumping it out later to a nearby farm.
In Knapps Narrows near Tilghman Island, noisy yellow and red machines were busy dredging, but further down at the Tilghman Island Marina, it was anything but, save for business owner, Ron Cicero.
Now a week into dredging, the US Army Corps of Engineers is planning to dredge about 100,000 cubic yards of material. Crews on the west side of the channel on Monday dropped a blue pipeline and sucked up dirt and water - pumping it out later to a nearby farm.
After the long, nasty winter the peninsula endured, many boats near Smith Island are in need of repairs. But fixing those problems is a problem in itself. The Smith Island Dry Dock is being impacted by shoaling.
A dredging and jetty project have been underway since October, and Islanders hope the project will help dig them out.
After the long, nasty winter the peninsula endured, many boats near Smith Island are in need of repairs. But fixing those problems is a problem in itself. The Smith Island Dry Dock is being impacted by shoaling.
A dredging and jetty project have been underway since October, and Islanders hope the project will help dig them out.
Tuesday, March 27 2018 3:52 PM EDT2018-03-27 19:52:47 GMT
OCEAN VIEW, Del.- Property taxes in Ocean View are set to increase--perhaps by double. The town says past administrations relied heavily on real estate transfer taxes for their operating budget, where that money should have been set aside for capital projMore
OCEAN VIEW, Del.- Property taxes in Ocean View are set to increase--perhaps by double. The town says past administrations relied heavily on real estate transfer taxes for their operating budget, where that money should have been set aside for capital projMore
Tuesday, March 27 2018 7:17 AM EDT2018-03-27 11:17:49 GMT
For $4 homeowners can test their private well water for contaminates. The Delaware Division of Public Health is continuing to sell home testing kits in all three counties and they're continuing to grow in popularity.More
For $4 homeowners can test their private well water for contaminates. The Delaware Division of Public Health is continuing to sell home testing kits in all three counties and they're continuing to grow in popularity. More
Tuesday, March 27 2018 7:13 AM EDT2018-03-27 11:13:01 GMT
LEWES, Del.- After months of working group meetings, DelDOT is formally asking members of the public to share their opinions on the Five Points area. The workshop will take place from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday at Beacon Middle School. According to DelDOTMore
After months of working group meetings, DelDOT is formally asking members of the public to share their opinions on the Five Points area. More
Tuesday, March 27 2018 7:11 AM EDT2018-03-27 11:11:03 GMT
MILFORD, Del.- Governor John Carney, Senator Tom Carper, Representative Lisa Blunt Rochester and others broke ground Monday on a brand new overpass in Milford. The $22 million project will connect Northeast Front Street over Route One. DelDOT says it willMore
Delaware Gov. John Carney, Sen. Tom Carper, Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester and others broke ground Monday on a brand new overpass in Milford. The $22 million project will connect Northeast Front Street over Route One. More