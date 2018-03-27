Delaware Sets up New Teacher Advisory Council - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Delaware Sets up New Teacher Advisory Council

Posted: Mar 27, 2018 1:36 PM Updated:

DOVER, Del. (AP)- Gov. John Carney and Delaware Education Secretary Susan Bunting have set up a new Teachers Advisory Council to gather feedback from educators on policy decisions.

Bunting invited two teachers from each of the state's 19 school districts and six charter school educators to join the group. The council, announced Tuesday, will met bi-monthly to discuss a variety of issues affecting teachers.

Teachers participating on the new council were recommended by their superintendents or the Delaware Charter School Network for the voluntary role. Bunting has asked each to share his or her personal feelings rather than serve as a representative of a district or charter school's position on an issue.

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Ocean View Contemplates 100 Percent Property Tax Increase

    Ocean View Contemplates 100 Percent Property Tax Increase

    Mar 27, 2018 3:03 PM2018-03-27 19:03:00 GMT
    Tuesday, March 27 2018 3:52 PM EDT2018-03-27 19:52:47 GMT
    OCEAN VIEW, Del.- Property taxes in Ocean View are set to increase--perhaps by double. The town says past administrations relied heavily on real estate transfer taxes for their operating budget, where that money should have been set aside for capital projMore
    OCEAN VIEW, Del.- Property taxes in Ocean View are set to increase--perhaps by double. The town says past administrations relied heavily on real estate transfer taxes for their operating budget, where that money should have been set aside for capital projMore

  • Dover Traffic Stop Leads to Drugs & Firearm Arrest

    Dover Traffic Stop Leads to Drugs & Firearm Arrest

    Mar 27, 2018 3:33 PM2018-03-27 19:33:00 GMT
    Tuesday, March 27 2018 3:43 PM EDT2018-03-27 19:43:30 GMT
    Dover police arrested a woman on firearm and drug charges following a traffic stop on North DuPont Highway.More
    Dover police arrested a woman on firearm and drug charges following a traffic stop on North DuPont Highway.More

  • Delaware Sets up New Teacher Advisory Council

    Delaware Sets up New Teacher Advisory Council

    Mar 27, 2018 1:36 PM2018-03-27 17:36:00 GMT
    Tuesday, March 27 2018 1:37 PM EDT2018-03-27 17:37:29 GMT
    Gov. John Carney and Delaware Education Secretary Susan Bunting have set up a new Teachers Advisory Council to gather feedback from educators on policy decisions.More
    Gov. John Carney and Delaware Education Secretary Susan Bunting have set up a new Teachers Advisory Council to gather feedback from educators on policy decisions.
    More

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Sheriff: Maryland School Shooter Took His Own Life

    Sheriff: Maryland School Shooter Took His Own Life

    Mar 27, 2018 7:26 AM2018-03-27 11:26:00 GMT
    Tuesday, March 27 2018 7:26 AM EDT2018-03-27 11:26:59 GMT
    This Tuesday, March 20, 2018, file photo, shows crime scene tape around Great Mills High School, the scene of a shooting in Great Mills, Md. (Photo: AP)This Tuesday, March 20, 2018, file photo, shows crime scene tape around Great Mills High School, the scene of a shooting in Great Mills, Md. (Photo: AP)
    This Tuesday, March 20, 2018, file photo, shows crime scene tape around Great Mills High School, the scene of a shooting in Great Mills, Md. (Photo: AP)This Tuesday, March 20, 2018, file photo, shows crime scene tape around Great Mills High School, the scene of a shooting in Great Mills, Md. (Photo: AP)
    The student who fatally shot a female classmate last week at a Maryland high school died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound during a confrontation with a school resource officer who also fired his gun, authorities said Monday.More
    The student who fatally shot a female classmate last week at a Maryland high school died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound during a confrontation with a school resource officer who also fired his gun, authorities said Monday.More

  • One Person Found Dead After a Fire in Frederica

    One Person Found Dead After a Fire in Frederica

    Mar 26, 2018 7:55 PM2018-03-26 23:55:00 GMT
    Tuesday, March 27 2018 7:14 AM EDT2018-03-27 11:14:41 GMT
    (Photo Credit: MGN)(Photo Credit: MGN)
    (Photo Credit: MGN)(Photo Credit: MGN)
    The Delaware State Fire Marshal’s office is investigating a fire that heavily damaged a residential storage building, leaving one person dead inside.More
    The Delaware State Fire Marshal’s office is investigating a fire that heavily damaged a residential storage building, leaving one person dead inside. More

  • Three Arrested in Fruitland Stabbing

    Three Arrested in Fruitland Stabbing

    Mar 26, 2018 5:19 PM2018-03-26 21:19:00 GMT
    Tuesday, March 27 2018 7:13 AM EDT2018-03-27 11:13:43 GMT
    (Photo: MGN)(Photo: MGN)
    (Photo: MGN)(Photo: MGN)
    Three people are being held without bond after a stabbing incident in Fruitland Sunday night.More
    Three people are being held without bond after a stabbing incident in Fruitland on Sunday night.More

  • Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>

  • Seaford Police Investigating Viral Video

    Seaford Police Investigating Viral Video

  • Dredging Underway Near Tilghman Island, Saving Boaters, Business

    Dredging Underway Near Tilghman Island, Saving Boaters, Business

    In Knapps Narrows near Tilghman Island, noisy yellow and red machines were busy dredging, but further down at the Tilghman Island Marina, it was anything but, save for business owner, Ron Cicero.

    Now a week into dredging, the US Army Corps of Engineers is planning to dredge about 100,000 cubic yards of material. Crews on the west side of the channel on Monday dropped a blue pipeline and sucked up dirt and water - pumping it out later to a nearby farm.

    More

    In Knapps Narrows near Tilghman Island, noisy yellow and red machines were busy dredging, but further down at the Tilghman Island Marina, it was anything but, save for business owner, Ron Cicero.

    Now a week into dredging, the US Army Corps of Engineers is planning to dredge about 100,000 cubic yards of material. Crews on the west side of the channel on Monday dropped a blue pipeline and sucked up dirt and water - pumping it out later to a nearby farm.

    More

  • Smith Island Dry Dock Affected By Shoaling

    Smith Island Dry Dock Affected By Shoaling

    After the long, nasty winter the peninsula endured, many boats near Smith Island are in need of repairs. But fixing those problems is a problem in itself. The Smith Island Dry Dock is being impacted by shoaling.

    A dredging and jetty project have been underway since October, and Islanders hope the project will help dig them out.

    More

    After the long, nasty winter the peninsula endured, many boats near Smith Island are in need of repairs. But fixing those problems is a problem in itself. The Smith Island Dry Dock is being impacted by shoaling.

    A dredging and jetty project have been underway since October, and Islanders hope the project will help dig them out.

    More

  • Delaware News</span><div style="float:right"><a href="/global/Category.asp?C=185255">More &gt;&gt;</a></div><span>Delaware NewsMore>>

  • Mountaire Farms Hosts Annual "Thanksgiving at Easter"

    Mountaire Farms Hosts Annual "Thanksgiving at Easter"

    Mar 27, 2018 12:11 PM2018-03-27 16:11:00 GMT
    Tuesday, March 27 2018 1:34 PM EDT2018-03-27 17:34:43 GMT
    (Photo: WBOC)(Photo: WBOC)
    (Photo: WBOC)(Photo: WBOC)
    Dozens of volunteers gathered at Mountaire Farms' Selbyville Processing Plant Tuesday morning to prepare 2,500 boxes of food for distribution during the annual Thanksgiving at Easter event.More
    Dozens of volunteers gathered at Mountaire Farms' Selbyville Processing Plant Tuesday morning to prepare 2,500 boxes of food for distribution during the annual Thanksgiving at Easter event.More

  • Ocean View Contemplates 100 Percent Property Tax Increase

    Ocean View Contemplates 100 Percent Property Tax Increase

    Mar 27, 2018 3:03 PM2018-03-27 19:03:00 GMT
    Tuesday, March 27 2018 3:52 PM EDT2018-03-27 19:52:47 GMT
    OCEAN VIEW, Del.- Property taxes in Ocean View are set to increase--perhaps by double. The town says past administrations relied heavily on real estate transfer taxes for their operating budget, where that money should have been set aside for capital projMore
    OCEAN VIEW, Del.- Property taxes in Ocean View are set to increase--perhaps by double. The town says past administrations relied heavily on real estate transfer taxes for their operating budget, where that money should have been set aside for capital projMore

  • Dover Traffic Stop Leads to Drugs & Firearm Arrest

    Dover Traffic Stop Leads to Drugs & Firearm Arrest

    Mar 27, 2018 3:33 PM2018-03-27 19:33:00 GMT
    Tuesday, March 27 2018 3:43 PM EDT2018-03-27 19:43:30 GMT
    Dover police arrested a woman on firearm and drug charges following a traffic stop on North DuPont Highway.More
    Dover police arrested a woman on firearm and drug charges following a traffic stop on North DuPont Highway.More
    •   
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices