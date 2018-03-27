Ocean View Contemplates 100 Percent Property Tax Increase - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Ocean View Contemplates 100 Percent Property Tax Increase

Posted: Mar 27, 2018 3:03 PM
By Madeleine Overturf
OCEAN VIEW, Del.- Property taxes in Ocean View are set to increase--perhaps by  double.

The town says past administrations relied heavily on real estate transfer taxes for their operating budget. Mayor Walter Curran says that money should have been set aside for capital projects. Despite the town slowly weaning off transfer taxes, Curran says drainage and sidewalk repairs are critical and the funds they currently have aren't sufficient.

"We looked at this and said we need to start pulling money out of the town operating budget now and setting it aside the way it was supposed to be," Curran Explains. "So we started that process but things snow balled over time. [...] There's a lot of small reasons that added up to a big avalanche and that's where we are now."

Some residents like Chic Stearrett question why the money wasn't appropriated sooner. Stearrett says the proposed 100 percent increase would hurt many in town.

"We have a lot of people on fixed incomes and they don't have the funds to actually come up with what they are calling for," he says. "If it's a little bit smaller, maybe they can find a way to get that revenue."

Mayor Curran says 100 percent is the maximum, so the increase could be less. Regardless, he says the tax increase will be significant, but necessary.

"It is a fact that this is a can that has been kicked down the road for well over ten years," he tells WBOC.

Stearrett proposes the town find alternative sources of revenue, such as adding a rental tax. The town's budget will be finalized and voted on by April 10th. The current draft will be discussed Tuesday night at a budget workshop that starts at 6 p.m. 

 

