Former Teacher's Aide Gets 105 Years on Child Porn Charges
Posted:
Mar 27, 2018 3:26 PM
Updated:
GREENBELT, Md. (AP)- A former Maryland middle school aide and high school track coach has been sentenced to 105 years in prison on federal child pornography charges.
The Washington Post reports that Carlos DeAngelo Bell, of Waldorf, was sentenced Tuesday by a judge who told Bell his victims would face a life of consequences "from someone they had every right to trust."
DeAngelo pleaded guilty in January to 10 counts of sexual exploitation of minors, admitting he coerced children to engage in sexually explicit conduct to produce child pornography from 2014 to 2016.
Bell worked as an instructional assistant in Charles County Public Schools and as a coach at a county high school. Authorities had revealed that Bell was HIV-positive, although investigators said they don't think any of his victims were infected.
Tuesday, March 27 2018 7:26 AM EDT2018-03-27 11:26:59 GMT
This Tuesday, March 20, 2018, file photo, shows crime scene tape around Great Mills High School, the scene of a shooting in Great Mills, Md. (Photo: AP)
The student who fatally shot a female classmate last week at a Maryland high school died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound during a confrontation with a school resource officer who also fired his gun, authorities said Monday.More
In Knapps Narrows near Tilghman Island, noisy yellow and red machines were busy dredging, but further down at the Tilghman Island Marina, it was anything but, save for business owner, Ron Cicero.
Now a week into dredging, the US Army Corps of Engineers is planning to dredge about 100,000 cubic yards of material. Crews on the west side of the channel on Monday dropped a blue pipeline and sucked up dirt and water - pumping it out later to a nearby farm.
After the long, nasty winter the peninsula endured, many boats near Smith Island are in need of repairs. But fixing those problems is a problem in itself. The Smith Island Dry Dock is being impacted by shoaling.
A dredging and jetty project have been underway since October, and Islanders hope the project will help dig them out.
Tuesday, March 27 2018 7:26 AM EDT2018-03-27 11:26:59 GMT
The student who fatally shot a female classmate last week at a Maryland high school died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound during a confrontation with a school resource officer who also fired his gun, authorities said Monday.More
