Dover Traffic Stop Leads to Drugs & Firearm Arrest

DOVER, Del.- Dover police arrested a woman on firearm and drug charges following a traffic stop on North DuPont Highway.

Police said 33-year-old Shakera Williams of Dover, was stopped just after midnight on Tuesday, March 27, for a traffic violation.

When the officers approached her car they smelled marijuana, which led to a search that discovered 3.3 grams of marijuana and a handgun, according to police.

Williams was arrested without incident and released on $6,200 unsecured bond on the following charges: