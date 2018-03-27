Judge Rejects Mistrial for Man Accused of Killing Teen
Mar 27, 2018
WILMINGTON, Del. (AP)- A judge has rejected a request for a mistrial from lawyers for a man accused in the killing of a 15-year-old Delaware high school student.
Diamonte Taylor is charged with first-degree murder and other crimes in the 2016 death of Brandon Wingo of Wilmington. Prosecutors say the 20-year-old Taylor was the triggerman who shot Wingo in a rivalry between teen street gangs.
The News Journal reports Taylor's lawyers argued in court Monday that a false statement given by a prosecution witness left Taylor unfairly prejudiced and requires a mistrial.
A prosecutor said the witness may have misunderstood a question asked by one of Taylor's lawyers.
On Tuesday, Judge Vivian Medinilla rejected the request for a mistrial, saying "curative measures" had been taken to make sure Taylor receives a fair trial.
This Tuesday, March 20, 2018, file photo, shows crime scene tape around Great Mills High School, the scene of a shooting in Great Mills, Md. (Photo: AP)
The student who fatally shot a female classmate last week at a Maryland high school died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound during a confrontation with a school resource officer who also fired his gun, authorities said Monday.More
In Knapps Narrows near Tilghman Island, noisy yellow and red machines were busy dredging, but further down at the Tilghman Island Marina, it was anything but, save for business owner, Ron Cicero.
Now a week into dredging, the US Army Corps of Engineers is planning to dredge about 100,000 cubic yards of material. Crews on the west side of the channel on Monday dropped a blue pipeline and sucked up dirt and water - pumping it out later to a nearby farm.
After the long, nasty winter the peninsula endured, many boats near Smith Island are in need of repairs. But fixing those problems is a problem in itself. The Smith Island Dry Dock is being impacted by shoaling.
A dredging and jetty project have been underway since October, and Islanders hope the project will help dig them out.
This Tuesday, March 20, 2018, file photo, shows crime scene tape around Great Mills High School, the scene of a shooting in Great Mills, Md. (Photo: AP)
The student who fatally shot a female classmate last week at a Maryland high school died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound during a confrontation with a school resource officer who also fired his gun, authorities said Monday.More
