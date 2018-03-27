Deputies: Wicomico High Student Makes Threats With Knife

SALISBURY, Md.- The Wicomico County Sheriff's Office is investigating an incident at Wicomico High School where a student allegedly threatened other students with a knife.

According to the sheriff's office, the altercation took place in the breezeway at the school on March 19. Deputies said a 16-year-old student pulled a knife from his pocket and began waving it towards other students in the vicinity while making statements that were interpreted as threatening.

The student, whose name has not been released, was arrested for felony assault and was charged as an adult, per Maryland statute. He's now being held in the detention center without bond.