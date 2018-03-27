Old Greensboro Hotel Opening as Transitional Home, Concerning Some

Old Greensboro Hotel Opening as Transitional Home, Concerning So - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Posted: Mar 27, 2018 5:40 PM

GREENSBORO, Md. - Some new guests are about to check in to the old Greensboro Hotel, also known as the Riverside Hotel, on Main Street. But the new neighbors will stay for a while because the old hotel will become a transitional home for up to 30 recovering addicts, leaving people like Ruth Patton with many questions.

"Are there issues with security? What kind of programs are going to be offered here? Is there going to be monitoring?" Patton said.

Patton lives outside of town, but there are also people in town who have concerns. WBOC spoke with a few of them, but none wanted to make their names public. Many of them say they worry about things like security, especially with a Headstart program and the County Library just steps away from the hotel.

"I believe in transitional programming, I'm just not sure that this is the right place for it," Patton said.

Some people don't think the town has been forthcoming with information about the plan, but Greenboro's Town Manager, Jeannette DeLude, disagrees. She says the town has been open about the process since last year.

"Everything that we've done with them has been in an open meeting, public meeting, town council meeting, planning and zoning meetings that everyone is, of course, welcome to come to," DeLude said.

DeLude says the transitional home could finally breathe life into the hotel, which has been sitting empty since 2012.

"It could be an excellent opportunity for the town," DeLude said.

And in a statement to WBOC, Samantha Parker, the transitional home's project manager, said: "We have and plan to be transparent with the Town of Greensboro as the process continues. We also plan to include proper security to ensure all in and outside of the home feel safe."

With the house set to open in May, Patton wants the public to stay informed.

"The residents should be informed of the ongoing process," Patton said.

On April 17th, there will be a Neighborhood Night in front of the old Greensboro Hotel. Neighbors will hear a presentation on the kind of programming that will be going on at the transitional home and will have the opportunity to voice some of their concerns.

Parker says the transitional home will accept tenants through an application process. More information on the transitional home can be found on the Riverside Rental's website.

 

