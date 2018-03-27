Two More Dead Horses Found on Hebron Farm - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Two More Dead Horses Found on Hebron Farm

HEBRON, Md.- It's been over a week since Chopper 16 made the shocking discovery of at least 25 dead horses on a Hebron farm. Today, two more dead horses have been found on that farm.

Rescuers have removed some of the horses, but neighbors are saying the ones that remain are still causing problems-- even getting onto Cherry Walk Road.

Neighbors also say the animals can be seen trotting down the roadway and getting into properties miles away.

The Wicomico County Sheriff's Department said it has been to this property over 80 times in the past five years, mainly on complaints that horses were roaming the roadway.

So far there are no charges against Barbara Pilchard, the owner of the horses.

The Wicomico County State's Attorney's Office says, "we don't feel the need to rush into charging or not charging."

They also explain, they're still waiting on the four necropsy results, along with other information that being looked at in the investigation.

