Delaware Senate Passes Bill Requiring Insurers Cover Fertility Treatments

DOVER, Del. --- Delaware's state Senate on Tuesday passed a bill requiring insurers to cover all fertility treatments, including in vitro fertilization for people with diseases or conditions that prevent them from having a child.



The legislation now heads to the state House of Representatives, where it also enjoys some bi-partisan support.

Delaware would be the 16th state with such coverage if passed. But, unlike other laws, Delaware's bill doesn't specify fertility treatment limits per year or lifetime. It would also require fertility preservation coverage for people with cancer or diseases where treatment could cause infertility

The proposal also excludes self-insurers, including the state itself, as well as employers with fewer than 50 workers from the requirement. Religious organizations can also apply for the exemption.



The legislation has drawn some concerns over how it will affect health insurance premiums in Delaware, though the legislation was passed unanimously in the Senate.