Seaford Votes to Appoint a New Police Chief

SEAFORD, Del. - The city of Seaford's Mayor and Council voted to appoint Robert F. Kracyla, a 35-year law enforcement veteran, as the new Police Chief for the Seaford Police Department and 911 Center.

The City of Seaford Police Department has 26 sworn officers, 9 dispatchers and 2 administrative personnel.

Kracyla started his career in 1983, as a patrolman with the Dover City Police Department. In 1985, Kracyla was hired by the Delaware State Police and assigned to Troop 5 in Bridgeville, Del. He worked as a road trooper, until his transfer in 1986 to Troop 3 in Camden where he worked as an assistant shift commander.

In 1988, he became a member of the DSP Special Operations Response Team. Eventually, he became team leader and team commander and remained on the team his entire career with DSP.

In 1996, Kracyla was transferred to the FBI, as a task force officer conducting fugitive apprehensions. On Sept., 11, 2001, the FBI transferred him to work terrorism investigations.

In November of 2008, Kracyla was transferred to be Executive Protection Detail Leader for Gov. Jack Markell. Kracyla remained in the position until his retirement from DSP in February of 2012, with 27 years of service.

In 2014, Chief Kracyla attended the FBI National Academy and graduated as a Section Leader for the 258th Session of the National Academy, focusing on Police Leadership.

Currently, Kracyla is an adjunct instructor at Delaware Technical Community College. He is currently the Vice

President of the National Liquor Law Enforcement Association.

Kracyla has received a number of awards:

DSP SWAT Service Award

Governor of the State of Delaware Excellence Award

Department of Treasury Bureau ATF Award

]2 Federal Bureau of Investigations Awards.

Mayor David Genshaw said, “Rob brings to the Seaford Police Department an incredible background in training

and leadership development that I believe will rise up our next generation of potential chiefs. His lifelong

commitment to law enforcement and the protection of the people of Delaware will align with our local officers

and their devotion to the same principles here in Seaford. I look forward to working with Rob and the continued

excellence from our Seaford Police Department.”

Charles Anderson, City Manager, said, “We are glad to have a dedicated public servant with the list of impressive accomplishments that Rob Kraycla brings to the Seaford Police Department as our new chief. He will be a great addition to lead our talented staff.”

Chief Kracyla is a father of 5 sons and he recently became a grandfather to two beautiful granddaughters. He enjoys coaching youth football and basketball in his off time and enjoys fitness training. Kracyla said he is “incredibly honored and proud to have been named the Police Chief for the city of Seaford. I look forward to providing fair, compassionate and impartial police services to the community consistent with the department's mission of treating all persons with dignity and respect. I look forward to building relationships with the community through outreach, transparency and ethical practices, in order to build trust and legitimacy between the police and the community we serve.”

Kracyla will be sworn in on Mon., April 16th at the Seaford Police Department.