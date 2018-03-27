Two Lower Shore Universities Search for New Presidents - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Two Lower Shore Universities Search for New Presidents

Posted: Mar 27, 2018
UMES President Dr. Juliette Bell and SU President Dr. Janet Dudley-Eshbach

MARYLAND - Salisbury University and University of Maryland Eastern Shore are currently searching for their next presidents. 

In September, SU President Dr. Janet Dudley-Eshbach announced she would be stepping down after 18 years.  And in February, UMES President Dr. Juliette Bell followed with her decision to step down after 6 years.  Both presidential candidate searches are currently being conducted by special search committees. 

Mike Lurie with the University System of Maryland says the committees typically take 5-6 months before sending recommended candidates to the Chancellor and then Board of Regents.  The Board of Regents ultimately makes the official decision on one final candidate.  Lurie says SU could have a potential candidate in as little as two weeks, with UMES about six months behind due to the timing of Dr. Bell's decision.  Lurie says with the current timeline, UMES could possibly need an interim president before the fall semester begins while the committee continues their search.

Some students at SU say they are sad to see Dr. Dudley-Eshbach go, but know her legacy will carry on. 

"The amount of growth that Salisbury has gone through in the past few years during her presidency has been crazy. So she's definitely left a big mark on the university and that's not going to be forgotten," SU Sophomore Luke Beyers said. 

Others say change might be good for the university. 

"I think it will be nice to have someone new, you know male or female, just to have new ideas," SU Sophomore Rachel Bennington said. 

UMES students also chimed in with what they'd like to see in their new president. 

"I'm hoping that the next president will be more appealing to the students so we can be able to bring more students to the school," UMES Senior Daevon Greene said. 

Both presidents have agreed to stay on for the 2018-2019 school year to mentor their successors. Dr. Dudley-Eshbach and Dr. Bell's last days will be on June 30, 2018.  

