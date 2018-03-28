Maryland May Outlaw 'Gay Conversion Therapy' for Minors - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Maryland May Outlaw 'Gay Conversion Therapy' for Minors

Posted: Mar 28, 2018 8:36 AM Updated:
Maryland Legislative Hall (Photo: WBOC) Maryland Legislative Hall (Photo: WBOC)

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP)- A bill moving through the Maryland General Assembly would prohibit health professionals from practicing "gay conversion therapy" on minors. 

The bill would classify the practice as unprofessional conduct and subject providers to discipline by the state licensing board. The state Senate gave it initial approval on Tuesday.

The Washington Post reports "gay conversion therapy" is also known as reparative therapy for homosexuality and is widely discredited by medical and mental-health associations. Nine other states and Washington D.C. outlaw the practice.

The bill's sponsor is openly gay Sen. Richard S. Madaleno Jr., a Democrat from Montgomery County who is running for governor. Opponents included Sen. Johnny Ray Salling, R-Baltimore County, who is concerned that professionals won't be able to discuss "alternatives" for people questioning their sexuality.

