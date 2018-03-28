DelDOT Files Claim Against Bridge Designer Over Cost Overruns, Delays
NEW CASTLE, Del. (AP/WBOC)- The Delaware Department of Transportation has filed an errors and omissions claim against a bridge designer for errors that sent a bridge project over budget and schedule.
The Delaware 141 bridge finally reopened on Monday after the project ran nearly four months over schedule and $1 million over budget. Agency spokesman C. R. McLeod says that the state blames Philadelphia-based designer McCormick Taylor. The company had no immediate comment when contacted Wednesday by The Associated Press.
Contract documents allege that underestimated costs of materials and the blueprints left out a critical bridge support item as well as the existence of an asbestos-covered conduit buried under a sidewalk.
