Delaware House Would Require Taking Guns From Mentally Ill

DOVER, Del. (AP)- The Delaware House has unanimously approved a "red flag" bill requiring efforts to temporarily seize guns from people with mental health issues who make an "explicit or imminent threat" to kill or injure someone.

House Bill 302 imposes a series of "duties to warn."

It requires licensed mental health professionals to tell police if a patient makes such a threat and has the ability to carry it out.

Police are then required to investigate, and if the risk is verified, seek court permission to remove weapons and ammunition.

Sponsors say this makes law enforcement and courts responsible for taking action to protect potential victims.

The legislation was named after former state Attorney General Beau Biden, who, before his death, backed a similar bill that failed in 2014.

