Candidates Seeking GOP Nomination for Virginia Senate Debate
Posted:
Mar 28, 2018 11:19 AM
Updated:
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP)- Candidates seeking the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate in Virginia clashed during a debate over the violent white supremacist protests in Charlottesville last summer.
The three candidates debated at the University of Virginia Tuesday.
Corey Stewart, chairman of the Prince William Board of County Supervisors, Nick Frietas, a state delegate from Culpeper, and E.W. Jackson, a minister from Chesapeake, are seeking the chance to challenge Democratic Sen. Tim Kaine. The primary is scheduled June 12.
Media reports said Freitas said the image of people marching with Nazi flags was abhorrent, but said all speech must be protected, even speech he disagrees with.
Stewart echoed controversial comments made by President Donald Trump, saying the "two sides" at the protests engaged in violence. Jackson said Americans "have got to come together."
Some new guests are about to check in to the old Greensboro Hotel, also known as the Riverside Hotel, on Main Street. But the new neighbors will stay for a while because the old hotel will become a transitional home for up to 30 recovering addicts, leaving people like Ruth Patton with many questions.
Monday, March 26 2018 1:24 PM EDT2018-03-26 17:24:28 GMT
The ASPIRE 2 payload undergoes testing in the sounding rocket payload facility at NASA's Wallops Flight Facility, Wallops Island, Virginia, prior to transport to the launch pad on Wallops Island. (Photo: NASA/Berit Bland
NASA will test a parachute for possible future missions to Mars from its Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia on Tuesday, March 27.More
