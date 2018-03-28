Police Investigating Preston Shore Stop Armed Robbery

PRESTON, Md. – Maryland State Police are investigating an armed robbery at the Shore Stop in Preston.

Police say on Tues., March 27, shortly after 10:30 p.m., the Easton Barrack responded to the Shore Stop located at 233 Main St. Video surveillance showed a white male entered the store wearing a hooded sweatshirt, black jacket, blue jeans and white high top shoes with red bottom tread.

According to police, the suspect ordered the employee to give him money from the register after requesting a pack of cigarettes. The employee noticed a bulge in the suspect’s pocket that resembled the appearance of a handgun.

Police say the employee complied and gave the suspect an undisclosed amount of money from the register and a pack of cigarettes. The suspect fled the store and was unable to be located, despite an extensive search by Maryland State Police troopers and deputies from the Caroline County Sheriff’s Office.

At this time the Maryland State Police Criminal Enforcement Division is requesting the assistance of the public to help identify the suspect shown in the above images.

Please contact TFC Dadds, Maryland State Police Criminal Enforcement Division, at (410) 819-4782 with any information.