Police Investigating Preston Shore Stop Armed Robbery - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Police Investigating Preston Shore Stop Armed Robbery

Posted: Mar 28, 2018 11:45 AM Updated:

PRESTON, Md. – Maryland State Police are investigating an armed robbery at the Shore Stop in Preston.

Police say on Tues., March 27, shortly after 10:30 p.m., the Easton Barrack responded to the Shore Stop located at 233 Main St. Video surveillance showed a white male entered the store wearing a hooded sweatshirt, black jacket, blue jeans and white high top shoes with red bottom tread.

   

According to police, the suspect ordered the employee to give him money from the register after requesting a pack of cigarettes. The employee noticed a bulge in the suspect’s pocket that resembled the appearance of a handgun.

   

Police say the employee complied and gave the suspect an undisclosed amount of money from the register and a pack of cigarettes. The suspect fled the store and was unable to be located, despite an extensive search by Maryland State Police troopers and deputies from the Caroline County Sheriff’s Office.

   

At this time the Maryland State Police Criminal Enforcement Division is requesting the assistance of the public to help identify the suspect shown in the above images.

Please contact TFC Dadds, Maryland State Police Criminal Enforcement Division, at (410) 819-4782 with any information.

 

 

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Two More Dead Horses Found on Hebron Farm

    Two More Dead Horses Found on Hebron Farm

    Mar 27, 2018 6:40 PM2018-03-27 22:40:00 GMT
    Wednesday, March 28 2018 7:37 AM EDT2018-03-28 11:37:17 GMT
    (Photo: WBOC)(Photo: WBOC)
    (Photo: WBOC)(Photo: WBOC)
    It's been over a week since Chopper 16 made the shocking discovery of at least 25 dead horses on a Hebron farm. On Tuesday, two more dead horses were found on that farm.More
    It's been over a week since Chopper 16 made the shocking discovery of at least 25 dead horses on a farm in Hebron, Maryland. On Tuesday, two more dead horses were found on that farm. More

  • Old Greensboro Hotel Opening as Transitional Home, Concerning Some

    Old Greensboro Hotel Opening as Transitional Home, Concerning Some

    Mar 27, 2018 5:40 PM2018-03-27 21:40:00 GMT
    Wednesday, March 28 2018 7:35 AM EDT2018-03-28 11:35:13 GMT
    Some new guests are about to check in to the old Greensboro Hotel, also known as the Riverside Hotel, on Main Street.More
    Some new guests are about to check in to the old Greensboro Hotel, also known as the Riverside Hotel, on Main Street in Greensboro, Maryland.More

  • Seaford Votes to Appoint a New Police Chief

    Seaford Votes to Appoint a New Police Chief

    Mar 27, 2018 8:19 PM2018-03-28 00:19:00 GMT
    Wednesday, March 28 2018 7:40 AM EDT2018-03-28 11:40:44 GMT
    The city of Seaford's Mayor and Council voted to appoint Robert F. Kracyla, a 35-year law enforcement veteran, as the new police chief for the Seaford Police Department and 911 Center.More
    The city of Seaford's Mayor and Council voted to appoint Robert F. Kracyla, a 35-year law enforcement veteran, as the new police chief for the Seaford Police Department and 911 Center.More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices