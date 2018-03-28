3 Arrests Made in Major Eastern Shore Drug Bust

CAMBRIDGE, Md.- Several law enforcement agencies cracked down on an illegal drug operation involving thousands of dollars in drug money that lasted almost three years throughout the Eastern Shore of Maryland, according to Dorchester County Sheriff James Phillips.

Phillips said that on Tuesday, March 27, members of the Dorchester County Narcotics Task Force executed six search and seizure warrants as a result of an investigation into the illegal distribution of narcotics.

Officers seized the following:

Six motor vehicles

One motorcycle

Three handguns

One shotgun

1,131.8 grams of cocaine

436.4 grams of crack cocaine

810.6 grams of marijuana

$13,519 in cash

Philips said three people were arrested in connection with the bust:

Monsuta Cornish, 43, of Cambridge, Md., was charged with possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of cocaine, possession of a large amount of cocaine with intent to distribute and two counts of possession of paraphernalia. He was ordered held without bond.

Rip Cornish, 45, of Cambridge, was charged with possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of cocaine, possession of a large amount of cocaine with intent to distribute, two counts of possession of paraphernalia, distribution of cocaine while in possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm during a drug trafficking crime, possession of firearms, illegal possession of a regulated firearm, possession of a regulated firearm by a convicted felon and possession with intent to distribute cocaine within a school zone. He was ordered held without bond.

Roy Yvon Bell, 18, of Cambridge, was charged with possession with intent to distribute cocaine, possession of cocaine, four counts of possession of paraphernalia, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of marijuana, possession of a firearm while involved in a drug trafficking crime, carrying a firearm while involved in a drug trafficking crime, using a firearm during the commission of a felony, being in possession of a regulated firearm while under 21 and two counts of possession with intent to distribute cocaine within a school zone. He was ordered held without bond.

The investigation was assisted by members of the Maryland State Police, Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office , Cambridge Police, Hurlock Police, Easton Police, Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office, Somerset County Sheriff’s Office, Dorchester County State’s Attorney’s Office, D.E.A., Homeland Security Investigations, Talbot County Narcotics Task Force, Talbot County State’s Attorney’s Office, Wicomico County Narcotics Task Force, Somerset County Narcotics Task Force, Salisbury Police, Caroline County Sheriff’s Office, Caroline County Narcotics Task Force, Worcester County Sheriff’s Office, Worcester County Criminal Enforcement Team, Pocomoke Police Department, Ocean City police, Natural Resources Police, Eastern Shore Information Center and the El Paso Information Center.