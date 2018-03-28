Three Arrests & Thousands of Drugs Uncovered in Eastern Shore Dr - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

3 Arrests Made in Major Eastern Shore Drug Bust

Posted: Mar 28, 2018 12:16 PM Updated:
From left: Monsuta Cornish, Rip Cornish and Roy Yvon Bell From left: Monsuta Cornish, Rip Cornish and Roy Yvon Bell

CAMBRIDGE, Md.- Several law enforcement agencies cracked down on an illegal drug operation involving thousands of dollars in drug money that lasted almost three years throughout the Eastern Shore of Maryland, according to Dorchester County Sheriff James Phillips.

Phillips said that on Tuesday, March 27, members of the Dorchester County Narcotics Task Force executed six search and seizure warrants as a result of an investigation into the illegal distribution of narcotics.

Officers seized the following:

  • Six motor vehicles
  • One motorcycle
  • Three handguns
  • One shotgun
  • 1,131.8 grams of cocaine
  • 436.4 grams of crack cocaine
  • 810.6 grams of marijuana
  • $13,519 in cash  

Philips said three people were arrested in connection with the bust:

Monsuta Cornish, 43, of Cambridge, Md., was charged with possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of cocaine, possession of a large amount of cocaine with intent to distribute and two counts of possession of paraphernalia. He was ordered held without bond.

Rip Cornish, 45, of Cambridge, was charged with possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of cocaine, possession of a large amount of cocaine with intent to distribute, two counts of possession of paraphernalia, distribution of cocaine while in possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm during a drug trafficking crime, possession of firearms, illegal possession of a regulated firearm, possession of a regulated firearm by a convicted felon and possession with intent to distribute cocaine within a school zone. He was ordered held without bond.

Roy Yvon Bell, 18, of Cambridge, was charged with possession with intent to distribute cocaine, possession of cocaine, four counts of possession of paraphernalia, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of marijuana, possession of a firearm while involved in a drug trafficking crime, carrying a firearm while involved in a drug trafficking crime, using a firearm during the commission of a felony, being in possession of a regulated firearm while under 21 and two counts of possession with intent to distribute cocaine within a school zone. He was ordered held without bond.

The investigation was assisted by members of the Maryland State Police, Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office , Cambridge Police, Hurlock Police, Easton Police, Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office, Somerset County Sheriff’s Office, Dorchester County State’s Attorney’s Office, D.E.A., Homeland Security Investigations, Talbot County Narcotics Task Force, Talbot County State’s Attorney’s Office, Wicomico County Narcotics Task Force, Somerset County Narcotics Task Force, Salisbury Police, Caroline County Sheriff’s Office, Caroline County Narcotics Task Force, Worcester County Sheriff’s Office, Worcester County Criminal Enforcement Team, Pocomoke Police Department, Ocean City police, Natural Resources Police, Eastern Shore Information Center and the El Paso Information Center.

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Worcester County Leaders Place Rt. 90 Expansion on SHA Priority List

    Worcester County Leaders Place Rt. 90 Expansion on SHA Priority List

    Mar 28, 2018 1:33 PM2018-03-28 17:33:00 GMT
    Wednesday, March 28 2018 1:42 PM EDT2018-03-28 17:42:04 GMT
    (Photo: WBOC)(Photo: WBOC)
    (Photo: WBOC)(Photo: WBOC)
    Worcester County leaders are submitting their priority list to the SHA this week. That list outlines major projects the county hopes the SHA will take on next, and for the first time ever, that list includes expanding Route 90 into four lanes.More
    Worcester County leaders are submitting their priority list to the SHA this week. That list outlines major projects the county hopes the SHA will take on next, and for the first time ever, that list includes expanding Route 90 into four lanes.More

  • Maryland General Assembly OKs Automatic Voter Registration

    Maryland General Assembly OKs Automatic Voter Registration

    Mar 28, 2018 1:31 PM2018-03-28 17:31:00 GMT
    Wednesday, March 28 2018 1:33 PM EDT2018-03-28 17:33:13 GMT
    (Graphic: MGN Online)(Graphic: MGN Online)
    (Graphic: MGN Online)(Graphic: MGN Online)
    The Maryland General Assembly has approved an automatic voter registration bill.More
    The Maryland General Assembly has approved an automatic voter registration bill.More

  • Updated: Justices Struggle With Partisan Redistricting Again

    Maryland Redistricting Case Comes Before Supreme Court

    Mar 28, 2018 8:10 AM2018-03-28 12:10:00 GMT
    Wednesday, March 28 2018 1:27 PM EDT2018-03-28 17:27:32 GMT
    In this Tuesday, April 4, 2017, file photo, the Supreme Court in Washington. (Photo: AP)In this Tuesday, April 4, 2017, file photo, the Supreme Court in Washington. (Photo: AP)
    In this Tuesday, April 4, 2017, file photo, the Supreme Court in Washington. (Photo: AP)In this Tuesday, April 4, 2017, file photo, the Supreme Court in Washington. (Photo: AP)
    Dealing with an issue that could affect elections across the country, Supreme Court justices wrestled Wednesday with how far states may go to craft electoral districts that give the majority party a huge political advantage.More
    Dealing with an issue that could affect elections across the country, Supreme Court justices wrestled Wednesday with how far states may go to craft electoral districts that give the majority party a huge political advantage.More

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Two More Dead Horses Found on Hebron Farm

    Two More Dead Horses Found on Hebron Farm

    Mar 27, 2018 6:40 PM2018-03-27 22:40:00 GMT
    Wednesday, March 28 2018 7:37 AM EDT2018-03-28 11:37:17 GMT
    (Photo: WBOC)(Photo: WBOC)
    (Photo: WBOC)(Photo: WBOC)
    It's been over a week since Chopper 16 made the shocking discovery of at least 25 dead horses on a Hebron farm. On Tuesday, two more dead horses were found on that farm.More
    It's been over a week since Chopper 16 made the shocking discovery of at least 25 dead horses on a farm in Hebron, Maryland. On Tuesday, two more dead horses were found on that farm. More

  • Old Greensboro Hotel Opening as Transitional Home, Concerning Some

    Old Greensboro Hotel Opening as Transitional Home, Concerning Some

    Mar 27, 2018 5:40 PM2018-03-27 21:40:00 GMT
    Wednesday, March 28 2018 7:35 AM EDT2018-03-28 11:35:13 GMT
    Some new guests are about to check in to the old Greensboro Hotel, also known as the Riverside Hotel, on Main Street.More
    Some new guests are about to check in to the old Greensboro Hotel, also known as the Riverside Hotel, on Main Street in Greensboro, Maryland.More

  • Seaford Votes to Appoint a New Police Chief

    Seaford Votes to Appoint a New Police Chief

    Mar 27, 2018 8:19 PM2018-03-28 00:19:00 GMT
    Wednesday, March 28 2018 7:40 AM EDT2018-03-28 11:40:44 GMT
    The city of Seaford's Mayor and Council voted to appoint Robert F. Kracyla, a 35-year law enforcement veteran, as the new police chief for the Seaford Police Department and 911 Center.More
    The city of Seaford's Mayor and Council voted to appoint Robert F. Kracyla, a 35-year law enforcement veteran, as the new police chief for the Seaford Police Department and 911 Center.More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices