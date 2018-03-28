Worcester County Leaders Place Rt. 90 Expansion on SHA Priority List

Worcester County Leaders Place Rt. 90 Expansion on SHA Priority - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Posted: Mar 28, 2018
OCEAN CITY, Md. - Worcester County commissioners are getting ready to submit their priority list to the State Highway Administration this week.

That list outlines major projects the county hopes the SHA will take on next, and for the first time ever, that list includes expanding Route 90 into four lanes.

It's a project drivers say is long overdue, but for Chuck McMillen plans to widen Route 90 are better late than never.

"A lot of complaints come from traffic and trying to get around town, especially if you're trying to get around town and you've been on the road for three hours, you don't want to wait another two to three hours in traffic just to get into Ocean City," said McMillen.

Worcester County commissioners say their hope is that the entirety of Route 90 will eventually be expanded from two lanes to four lanes -- including the bridge into Ocean City.

Ocean City town leaders have been pushing the county to prioritize this project for years now.

Mayor Meehan says his hope is that this project is complete before the proposed future construction of a new Route 50 bridge that could close off or restrict access to the downtown area.

Limited access along route 50 is a hard reality Wayne Discher has had to face a several times now. He remembers when the Route 50 drawbridge was stuck open a few summers ago.

"So I had to call my boss and tell him I may be a few hours. Well, it ended up being an entire day," said Discher. "It can go as long as it wants. Sometimes all the way back to Salisbury if it's a busy weekend."

After the priority list is submitted this week, a number of studies till have to be done to prove the work is a necessity and funding for the project needs to be obtained as well. That means it could be years before work begins.

