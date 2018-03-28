Delaware Officials Confirm 9 Cases of Mumps

DOVER, Del. (AP/WBOC)- Delaware health officials have confirmed nine cases of mumps as part of an ongoing investigation of an outbreak among people who attended two dance festivals.



The Delaware Division of Public Health said Wednesday that seven of the nine cases either attended the Baile Mejicano event in Wilmington on Feb. 10 or lived with people who attended. An eighth person was working at another Baile Mejicano dance, held at the same location on March 3. Health officials are still investigating the source of another person's exposure.



DPH is recommending that anyone who attended either dance contact a doctor.

“With a confirmed case of mumps showing up in someone involved in a second – more recent – social dance in such a short period of time, we are stepping up our outreach to attendees, whether or not they developed symptoms, and those living with persons who are confirmed to have mumps, to contact their primary care provider as soon as possible for evaluation for mumps and vaccination where recommended,” said DPH Medical Director Dr. Awele Maduka-Ezeh.

Mumps is an acute viral infection spread through saliva or mucus from the mouth, nose, or throat. An infected person can spread the virus by coughing, sneezing, or talking, sharing items, such as cups or eating utensils, with others, and touching objects or surfaces with unwashed hands that are then touched by others. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention notes that a substantial increase in the number of mumps outbreaks and outbreak-associated cases have occurred in the United States since late 2015.

Symptoms typically start with a few days of fever, headache, muscle aches, tiredness, and loss of appetite, followed by swollen salivary glands, which results in puffy cheeks and a swollen jaw. Symptoms typically appear 16 to 18 days after infection, but can range from 12 to 25 days after infection. Some people with mumps may not have any symptoms.

Those patients who attended the Baile Mejicano event, or who live with someone who attended and subsequently developed mumps, and who do not have health insurance or whose insurance does not cover the mumps/measles/rubella vaccine (MMR), should call one of the following DPH clinics: in New Castle County, call the Hudson State Service Center Immunization Clinic at 302-283-7587, (and select option #2) for an appointment to get an MMR vaccine; patients who live in Kent County and need vaccination may call DPH’s Kent County Immunization Clinic at 302-857-5140, and those in Sussex County may call DPH’s Georgetown Immunization Clinic at 302-515-3220.