Dover Woman Fined in Trash Dumping Incident - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Dover Woman Arrested, Fined in Trash Dumping Incident

Posted: Mar 28, 2018 5:10 PM Updated:

DOVER, Del.- DNREC's Natural Resources Police Environmental Crimes Unit arrested a Delaware woman  for illegal dumping Monday.

The arrest comes following an investigation into a complaint.

Judine Simms, 51, was charged with using a motor vehicle to dispose of or discharge solid waste for dumping multiple bags of household trash on the roadside of South Little Creek Road in Kent County, DNREC said.

She was fined $500 and required to pick up the trash that she had dumped.

Residents are encouraged to report illegal trash dumping to DNREC’s Natural Resources Police Environmental Crimes Unit by calling the 24-hour environmental complaints line at 800-662-8802.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • 3 Arrests Made in Major Eastern Shore Drug Bust

    Three Arrests & Thousands of Drugs Uncovered in Eastern Shore Drug Bust

    Mar 28, 2018 12:16 PM2018-03-28 16:16:00 GMT
    Wednesday, March 28 2018 1:04 PM EDT2018-03-28 17:04:36 GMT
    From left: Monsuta Cornish, Rip Cornish and Roy Yvon BellFrom left: Monsuta Cornish, Rip Cornish and Roy Yvon Bell
    From left: Monsuta Cornish, Rip Cornish and Roy Yvon BellFrom left: Monsuta Cornish, Rip Cornish and Roy Yvon Bell
    Several law enforcement agencies cracked down on an illegal drug operation involving thousands of dollars in drug money that lasted almost three years throughout the Eastern Shore of Maryland, according to Dorchester County Sheriff James Phillips.More
    Several law enforcement agencies cracked down on an illegal drug operation involving thousands of dollars in drug money that lasted almost three years throughout the Eastern Shore of Maryland, according to Dorchester County Sheriff James Phillips.More

  • Two More Dead Horses Found on Hebron Farm

    Two More Dead Horses Found on Hebron Farm

    Mar 27, 2018 6:40 PM2018-03-27 22:40:00 GMT
    Wednesday, March 28 2018 7:37 AM EDT2018-03-28 11:37:17 GMT
    (Photo: WBOC)(Photo: WBOC)
    (Photo: WBOC)(Photo: WBOC)
    It's been over a week since Chopper 16 made the shocking discovery of at least 25 dead horses on a Hebron farm. On Tuesday, two more dead horses were found on that farm.More
    It's been over a week since Chopper 16 made the shocking discovery of at least 25 dead horses on a farm in Hebron, Maryland. On Tuesday, two more dead horses were found on that farm. More

  • Old Greensboro Hotel Opening as Transitional Home, Concerning Some

    Old Greensboro Hotel Opening as Transitional Home, Concerning Some

    Mar 27, 2018 5:40 PM2018-03-27 21:40:00 GMT
    Wednesday, March 28 2018 7:35 AM EDT2018-03-28 11:35:13 GMT
    Some new guests are about to check in to the old Greensboro Hotel, also known as the Riverside Hotel, on Main Street.More
    Some new guests are about to check in to the old Greensboro Hotel, also known as the Riverside Hotel, on Main Street in Greensboro, Maryland.More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices