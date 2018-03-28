Dover Woman Arrested, Fined in Trash Dumping Incident

DOVER, Del.- DNREC's Natural Resources Police Environmental Crimes Unit arrested a Delaware woman for illegal dumping Monday.

The arrest comes following an investigation into a complaint.

Judine Simms, 51, was charged with using a motor vehicle to dispose of or discharge solid waste for dumping multiple bags of household trash on the roadside of South Little Creek Road in Kent County, DNREC said.

She was fined $500 and required to pick up the trash that she had dumped.

Residents are encouraged to report illegal trash dumping to DNREC’s Natural Resources Police Environmental Crimes Unit by calling the 24-hour environmental complaints line at 800-662-8802.