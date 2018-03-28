Ocean View Reduces Potential 100 Percent Tax Increase to 50 Percent

OCEAN VIEW, Del.- After a lengthy budget workshop, the Ocean View Town Council decided to increase town property taxes by 50 percent--half of the original proposal.

Mayor Walter Curran tells WBOC the 50 percent rate will be in effect for the next two years.

"No doubt there will have to be another increase, but given two years of construction we'll know much more accurately how much more needs to be increased."

Curran says they'll look at cuts and other possibilities for revenue in the meantime. The town says the immediate tax increase was spurred by critical drainage and sidewalk repairs.

The budget will be finalized and voted on April 10th.