Ocean View Reduces Potential 100 Percent Tax Increase to 50 Perc - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Ocean View Reduces Potential 100 Percent Tax Increase to 50 Percent

Posted: Mar 28, 2018 5:27 PM Updated:
By Madeleine Overturf
Connect

OCEAN VIEW, Del.- After a lengthy budget workshop, the Ocean View Town Council decided to increase town property taxes by 50 percent--half of the original proposal.

Mayor Walter Curran tells WBOC the 50 percent rate will be in effect for the next two years. 

"No doubt there will have to be another increase, but given two years of construction we'll know much more accurately how much more needs to be increased."

Curran says they'll look at cuts and other possibilities for revenue in the meantime. The town says the immediate tax increase was spurred by critical drainage and sidewalk repairs.

The budget will be finalized and voted on April 10th. 

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • 3 Arrests Made in Major Eastern Shore Drug Bust

    Three Arrests & Thousands of Drugs Uncovered in Eastern Shore Drug Bust

    Mar 28, 2018 12:16 PM2018-03-28 16:16:00 GMT
    Wednesday, March 28 2018 1:04 PM EDT2018-03-28 17:04:36 GMT
    From left: Monsuta Cornish, Rip Cornish and Roy Yvon BellFrom left: Monsuta Cornish, Rip Cornish and Roy Yvon Bell
    From left: Monsuta Cornish, Rip Cornish and Roy Yvon BellFrom left: Monsuta Cornish, Rip Cornish and Roy Yvon Bell
    Several law enforcement agencies cracked down on an illegal drug operation involving thousands of dollars in drug money that lasted almost three years throughout the Eastern Shore of Maryland, according to Dorchester County Sheriff James Phillips.More
    Several law enforcement agencies cracked down on an illegal drug operation involving thousands of dollars in drug money that lasted almost three years throughout the Eastern Shore of Maryland, according to Dorchester County Sheriff James Phillips.More

  • Two More Dead Horses Found on Hebron Farm

    Two More Dead Horses Found on Hebron Farm

    Mar 27, 2018 6:40 PM2018-03-27 22:40:00 GMT
    Wednesday, March 28 2018 7:37 AM EDT2018-03-28 11:37:17 GMT
    (Photo: WBOC)(Photo: WBOC)
    (Photo: WBOC)(Photo: WBOC)
    It's been over a week since Chopper 16 made the shocking discovery of at least 25 dead horses on a Hebron farm. On Tuesday, two more dead horses were found on that farm.More
    It's been over a week since Chopper 16 made the shocking discovery of at least 25 dead horses on a farm in Hebron, Maryland. On Tuesday, two more dead horses were found on that farm. More

  • Old Greensboro Hotel Opening as Transitional Home, Concerning Some

    Old Greensboro Hotel Opening as Transitional Home, Concerning Some

    Mar 27, 2018 5:40 PM2018-03-27 21:40:00 GMT
    Wednesday, March 28 2018 7:35 AM EDT2018-03-28 11:35:13 GMT
    Some new guests are about to check in to the old Greensboro Hotel, also known as the Riverside Hotel, on Main Street.More
    Some new guests are about to check in to the old Greensboro Hotel, also known as the Riverside Hotel, on Main Street in Greensboro, Maryland.More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices