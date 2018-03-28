Despite Pressure from Second Amendment Advocates, Bill Hiking Age for Rifle Purchases in Delaware Advances

It's been over a week since Chopper 16 made the shocking discovery of at least 25 dead horses on a Hebron farm. Today, two more dead horses have been found on that farm.More
It's been over a week since Chopper 16 made the shocking discovery of at least 25 dead horses on a Hebron farm. Today, two more dead horses have been found on that farm.More
A Wicomico District Court judge ruled Tuesday morning to keep the two women accused of child abuse in Mardela Springs behind bars without bail.
Amanda Wright and Besline Joseph are facing a long list of charges after they were arrested for the abuse and sexual abuse of three children in their care last week.More
A Wicomico District Court judge ruled Tuesday morning to keep the two women accused of child abuse in Mardela Springs behind bars without bail.
Amanda Wright and Besline Joseph are facing a long list of charges after they were arrested for the abuse and sexual abuse of three children in their care last week.More
Some new guests are about to check in to the old Greensboro Hotel, also known as the Riverside Hotel, on Main Street. But the new neighbors will stay for a while because the old hotel will become a transitional home for up to 30 recovering addicts, leaving people like Ruth Patton with many questions.More
Some new guests are about to check in to the old Greensboro Hotel, also known as the Riverside Hotel, on Main Street. But the new neighbors will stay for a while because the old hotel will become a transitional home for up to 30 recovering addicts, leaving people like Ruth Patton with many questions.More