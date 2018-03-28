Despite Pressure from Second Amendment Advocates, Bill Hiking Ag - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Despite Pressure from Second Amendment Advocates, Bill Hiking Age for Rifle Purchases in Delaware Advances

Posted: Mar 28, 2018 6:55 PM Updated:

DOVER, Del. --- Legislation raising the minimum age at which a person can buy a rifle in Delaware was released on Wednesday by a state Senate committee, despite a peaceful show of opposition from more than 200 Second Amendment advocates who gathered at the statehouse to protest the bill and other recently proposed gun control measures.

The legislation was released by the Senate committee and is scheduled for a floor vote on Thursday. The proposal was initially written to ban the sale of all long guns to anyone under 21 years old, though the current version of the bill was scaled back to exclude shotguns and muzzleloaders.

The proposal also includes exemptions for qualified law enforcement and active service members.

However, many of the Second Amendment advocates who visited the statehouse prior to the committee meeting believe the bill is unconstitutional and does not solve issues with gun violence in Delaware.

Mitch Denham of Lincoln, who helped organize a gathering of gun owners who rallied on the Legislative Mall together before visiting lawmakers' offices, said he believes the House bill and other legislation like a proposed ban on certain models and types of semi-automatic weapons won't be effective.

"It's feel good legislation to help people feel like 'oh we're doing something' when it really is doing nothing," he said.

Sen. Dave Lawson (R-Marydel) offered a sympathetic ear to many of the demonstrators who visited him. He believes recent gun control proposals being circulated in the legislature are unconstitutional and would cost the state money in litigation.

"Why are we passing more laws that only hamper the law-abiding citizen. That is ludicrous," he said.

But House Speaker Pete Schwartzkopf (D-Rehoboth Beach), a chief House sponsor on the legislation, said he believes the proposed law would be constitutional and potentially prevent someone as young as 18 from legally obtaining a rifle and using it cause harm.

"While the constitutional right to bear arms is real and I understand it's real, and I agree with it," he said. "The states have the right to restrict and modify, so that's what we're doing."

 

 

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • 3 Arrests Made in Major Eastern Shore Drug Bust

    Three Arrests & Thousands of Drugs Uncovered in Eastern Shore Drug Bust

    Mar 28, 2018 12:16 PM2018-03-28 16:16:00 GMT
    Wednesday, March 28 2018 7:58 PM EDT2018-03-28 23:58:24 GMT
    From left: Monsuta Cornish, Rip Cornish and Roy Yvon BellFrom left: Monsuta Cornish, Rip Cornish and Roy Yvon Bell
    From left: Monsuta Cornish, Rip Cornish and Roy Yvon BellFrom left: Monsuta Cornish, Rip Cornish and Roy Yvon Bell
    Several law enforcement agencies cracked down on an illegal drug operation involving thousands of dollars in drug money that lasted almost three years throughout the Eastern Shore of Maryland, according to Dorchester County Sheriff James Phillips.More
    Several law enforcement agencies cracked down on an illegal drug operation involving thousands of dollars in drug money that lasted almost three years throughout the Eastern Shore of Maryland, according to Dorchester County Sheriff James Phillips.More

  • Mid Sussex Rescue Squad Investigated for Financial Misconduct

    Mid Sussex Rescue Squad Investigated for Financial Misconduct

    Mar 28, 2018 4:14 PM2018-03-28 20:14:00 GMT
    Wednesday, March 28 2018 7:22 PM EDT2018-03-28 23:22:17 GMT
    MILLSBORO, Del.- The Delaware State Auditor's Office says over $100,000 in Mid Sussex Rescue Squad funds were misappropriated by the volunteer company's former treasurer. Findings from a special investigation into the company's finances were revealed on WMore
    MILLSBORO, Del.- The Delaware State Auditor's Office says over $100,000 in Mid Sussex Rescue Squad funds were misappropriated by the volunteer company's former treasurer. Findings from a special investigation into the company's finances were revealed on WMore

  • Despite Pressure from Second Amendment Advocates, Bill Hiking Age for Rifle Purchases in Delaware Advances

    Despite Pressure from Second Amendment Advocates, Bill Hiking Age for Rifle Purchases in Delaware Advances

    Mar 28, 2018 6:55 PM2018-03-28 22:55:00 GMT
    Wednesday, March 28 2018 7:08 PM EDT2018-03-28 23:08:39 GMT
    DOVER, Del. --- Legislation raising the minimum age at which a person can buy a rifle in Delaware was released on Wednesday by a state Senate committee, despite a peaceful show of opposition from more than 200 Second Amendment advocates who gathered at thMore
    DOVER, Del. --- Legislation raising the minimum age at which a person can buy a rifle in Delaware was released on Wednesday by a state Senate committee, despite a peaceful show of opposition from more than 200 Second Amendment advocates who gathered at thMore

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • 3 Arrests Made in Major Eastern Shore Drug Bust

    Three Arrests & Thousands of Drugs Uncovered in Eastern Shore Drug Bust

    Mar 28, 2018 12:16 PM2018-03-28 16:16:00 GMT
    Wednesday, March 28 2018 7:58 PM EDT2018-03-28 23:58:24 GMT
    From left: Monsuta Cornish, Rip Cornish and Roy Yvon BellFrom left: Monsuta Cornish, Rip Cornish and Roy Yvon Bell
    From left: Monsuta Cornish, Rip Cornish and Roy Yvon BellFrom left: Monsuta Cornish, Rip Cornish and Roy Yvon Bell
    Several law enforcement agencies cracked down on an illegal drug operation involving thousands of dollars in drug money that lasted almost three years throughout the Eastern Shore of Maryland, according to Dorchester County Sheriff James Phillips.More
    Several law enforcement agencies cracked down on an illegal drug operation involving thousands of dollars in drug money that lasted almost three years throughout the Eastern Shore of Maryland, according to Dorchester County Sheriff James Phillips.More

  • Two More Dead Horses Found on Hebron Farm

    Two More Dead Horses Found on Hebron Farm

    Mar 27, 2018 6:40 PM2018-03-27 22:40:00 GMT
    Wednesday, March 28 2018 7:37 AM EDT2018-03-28 11:37:17 GMT
    (Photo: WBOC)(Photo: WBOC)
    (Photo: WBOC)(Photo: WBOC)
    It's been over a week since Chopper 16 made the shocking discovery of at least 25 dead horses on a Hebron farm. On Tuesday, two more dead horses were found on that farm.More
    It's been over a week since Chopper 16 made the shocking discovery of at least 25 dead horses on a farm in Hebron, Maryland. On Tuesday, two more dead horses were found on that farm. More

  • Dover Woman Arrested, Fined in Trash Dumping Incident

    Dover Woman Fined in Trash Dumping Incident

    Mar 28, 2018 5:10 PM2018-03-28 21:10:00 GMT
    Wednesday, March 28 2018 5:11 PM EDT2018-03-28 21:11:50 GMT
    DNREC's Natural Resources Police Environmental Crimes Unit arrested a Delaware woman for illegal dumping Monday.More
    DNREC's Natural Resources Police Environmental Crimes Unit arrested a Delaware woman for illegal dumping Monday.More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices