Lincoln Woman Arrested After Police Seize Crack Cocaine

MILFORD, Del. -- A Lincoln woman wanted by five Delaware courts was arrested last week on drug charges after someone called in a tip to Milford Police.

According to the Milford Police Department, police arrested Clarissa J. McMillan, 32 of Lincoln, in the parking lot of the Riverwalk Shopping Center, located on Northeast Front Street, on March 23. It happened around 9:09 p.m.

After police received a tip about McMillan's location, police responded to the shopping center and learned that she had been wanted by the following courts: Sussex County Family Court, Kent County Court of Common Pleas, Sussex County Court of Common Pleas, Justice of the Peace Court #7, and Justice of the Peace Court #4.

She was arrested without incident and charged with possession of a controlled substance after police found suspected crack cocaine in her possession. Milford PD said she was committed to Delaware Department of Correction and will appear at the Justice of the Peace Court #6 in April for an arraignment.