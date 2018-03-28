Delaware Prison Officers Can Now Carry Opioid-Reversal Drug - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Delaware Prison Officers Can Now Carry Opioid-Reversal Drug

Posted: Mar 28, 2018 9:06 PM Updated:
(Photo: AP) (Photo: AP)

DOVER, Del. (AP) - Delaware correctional officers will now receive mandatory naloxone training and be encouraged to carry the overdose-reversal medication after six female inmates on a work release crew overdoses on drugs found on the side of the road.

News outlets report Kate Weber with the Department of Correction says certified probation officers, parole officers and level IV correctional officers can carry packages of naloxone in their duty belt. The drug was used to stabilize the inmates March 8 before they were hospitalized.

All survived and have since been transferred to a maximum security prison.

In a statement Tuesday, DOC spokeswoman Jayme Gravell said the substance has yet to be identifies, as tests are pending. She said an investigation is looking into whether the package was deliberately placed where the inmates found it.

