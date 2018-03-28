Georgetown Fire Could Have Been Worse - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Georgetown Fire Could Have Been Worse

GEORGETOWN, Del.- Officials say a fire at Donovan Salvage Works Inc. in Georgetown on Wednesday evening required the help of six fire companies in Sussex County. 

While the fire was contained quickly, Georgetown Fire Company Deputy Chief Mark Rogers says it could have been worse. 

"Upon my arrival I found several tires and junk all combined with heavy fire with an exposure to the approximately 40 by 40 out building," Rogers said. 

Rogers says while there were no injuries as a result of the fire, but the black smoke and nearby propane tanks were a safety concern. 


"We also had some type of tanks going off, I believe they later to be small propane tanks, so it was a big safety issue. Plus the black heavy smoke coming from the tire, that always is an issue in itself," Rogers said. 

Rogers says the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control will investigate the cause of this fire in Georgetown. 

