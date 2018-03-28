Violent Intruder Preparedness Training Brings Coworkers Out to Learn More

GEORGETOWN, Del. - Delaware State Police has partnered with the Department of Education to host a series of training sessions to prepare the public for active shooter situations.

The Violent Intruder Preparedness and Response session was held at Sussex Central High School on Thursday night. Nicholas Bryant and his coworkers from Fresenius Kidney Care in Milford came out together to learn more.

"So just being the changes in today we thought it was important to get some training in the event of an emergency being as we're responsible for lives of patients as well as other staff members in the unit," Bryant said.

Director of Public Relations for Delaware State Police Richard Bratz says the session taught the public a variety of ways to react, in any type of environment, to a violent intruder. He says the program gives run, hide or fight options when faced with this situation.

Another V.I.P.R. session will be held on April 17th at 6 p.m. at Indian River High School in Sussex County.