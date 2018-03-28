DSP Investigating Deadly Lewes Car Crash

LEWES, Del. -- Delaware State Police are investigating a deadly car crash that happened last week.

DSP said Charmla K. Capanaro, 73 of Lewes, was driving south on Camp Arrowhead Road, in the area south of Angola Road. Her car traveled off the road and hit a mailbox, utility pole, and several trees before overturning, police said. The incident happened on March 19.

Police said Capanaro was transported to Christiana Hospital by DSP's Aviation Unit and admitted in critical condition. Wednesday morning, Capanaro died from her injuries.

DSP's Collision Reconstruction Unit is continuing to investigate.