DSP Investigating Deadly Lewes Crash - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

DSP Investigating Deadly Lewes Car Crash

Posted: Mar 28, 2018 10:43 PM Updated:
Courtesy of Delaware State Police Courtesy of Delaware State Police

LEWES, Del. -- Delaware State Police are investigating a deadly car crash that happened last week. 

DSP said Charmla K. Capanaro, 73 of Lewes, was driving south on Camp Arrowhead Road, in the area south of Angola Road. Her car traveled off the road and hit a mailbox, utility pole, and several trees before overturning, police said. The incident happened on March 19. 

Police said Capanaro was transported to Christiana Hospital by DSP's Aviation Unit and admitted in critical condition. Wednesday morning, Capanaro died from her injuries. 

DSP's Collision Reconstruction Unit is continuing to investigate. 

 

 

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • 3 Arrests Made in Major Eastern Shore Drug Bust

    Three Arrests & Thousands of Drugs Uncovered in Eastern Shore Drug Bust

    Mar 28, 2018 12:16 PM2018-03-28 16:16:00 GMT
    Wednesday, March 28 2018 7:58 PM EDT2018-03-28 23:58:24 GMT
    From left: Monsuta Cornish, Rip Cornish and Roy Yvon BellFrom left: Monsuta Cornish, Rip Cornish and Roy Yvon Bell
    From left: Monsuta Cornish, Rip Cornish and Roy Yvon BellFrom left: Monsuta Cornish, Rip Cornish and Roy Yvon Bell
    Several law enforcement agencies cracked down on an illegal drug operation involving thousands of dollars in drug money that lasted almost three years throughout the Eastern Shore of Maryland, according to Dorchester County Sheriff James Phillips.More
    Several law enforcement agencies cracked down on an illegal drug operation involving thousands of dollars in drug money that lasted almost three years throughout the Eastern Shore of Maryland, according to Dorchester County Sheriff James Phillips.More

  • Dover Woman Arrested, Fined in Trash Dumping Incident

    Dover Woman Fined in Trash Dumping Incident

    Mar 28, 2018 5:10 PM2018-03-28 21:10:00 GMT
    Wednesday, March 28 2018 5:11 PM EDT2018-03-28 21:11:50 GMT
    DNREC's Natural Resources Police Environmental Crimes Unit arrested a Delaware woman for illegal dumping Monday.More
    DNREC's Natural Resources Police Environmental Crimes Unit arrested a Delaware woman for illegal dumping Monday.More

  • Two More Dead Horses Found on Hebron Farm

    Two More Dead Horses Found on Hebron Farm

    Mar 27, 2018 6:40 PM2018-03-27 22:40:00 GMT
    Wednesday, March 28 2018 7:37 AM EDT2018-03-28 11:37:17 GMT
    (Photo: WBOC)(Photo: WBOC)
    (Photo: WBOC)(Photo: WBOC)
    It's been over a week since Chopper 16 made the shocking discovery of at least 25 dead horses on a Hebron farm. On Tuesday, two more dead horses were found on that farm.More
    It's been over a week since Chopper 16 made the shocking discovery of at least 25 dead horses on a farm in Hebron, Maryland. On Tuesday, two more dead horses were found on that farm. More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices