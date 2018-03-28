DNC Gives $85K to Maryland Party for Voter Turnout Efforts

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) - The Democratic National Committee is giving the Maryland Democratic Party funds to help stimulate voter turnout this November.



News outlets reported Wednesday the $85,000 grant is meant to target voters who are young, black or in rural areas as part of the state party's efforts to unseat Gov. Larry Hogan and other Republicans in Maryland.



The grant from the national organization's State Party Innovation Fund is markedly less than the $1.5 million the DNC spent to help elect candidates in Virginia last year, including Gov. Ralph Northam, and the $1 million spent in Alabama to help now-Sen. Doug Jones defeat Roy Moore.



The DNC has been providing state parties with $10,000 a month since October.



Thus far, the incumbent Republican governor has outraised each of his seven potential Democratic challengers.