Official: Indicted Maryland State Senator to Resign

It's been over a week since Chopper 16 made the shocking discovery of at least 25 dead horses on a Hebron farm. Today, two more dead horses have been found on that farm.More
A Wicomico District Court judge ruled Tuesday morning to keep the two women accused of child abuse in Mardela Springs behind bars without bail.
Amanda Wright and Besline Joseph are facing a long list of charges after they were arrested for the abuse and sexual abuse of three children in their care last week.More
