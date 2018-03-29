Del. Rep. Bobby Outten to Retire - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

HARRINGTON, Del. - Delaware Rep. Bobby Outten, R-Harrington, announced Wednesday he will not seek reelection.

Rep. Outten has held the 30th representative district seat, which covers the southwest quarter of Kent County, since 2004. He is the third-longest tenured House Republican.

"It has been a privilege representing my constituents, but now I think it is time to enjoy retirement," said Rep. Outten, who will celebrate his 70th birthday the month before Election Day.

Rep. Outten presently serves on the House Agriculture; Corrections; Judiciary; Public Safety & Homeland Security; and Veterans Affairs committees. Known for his low-key demeanor and jovial manner, he has nonetheless been a leading advocate in the legislature for farmers and a defender of Delawareans' constitutional rights.

A lifetime member of the Harrington Volunteer Fire Company, Rep. Outten has also been a tireless supporter of Delaware's volunteer firefighters. "These are men and women who often reach into their own pockets to risk their lives protecting our communities," he said. "I have always felt Delaware owes them debt."

A member of the Delaware State Fair board of directors, Rep. Outten said he plans to remain active in that organization.

Democrat Chuck Groce, who ran unsuccessfully for the district in 2016, filed Wednesday to run.

Republican William Morris has formed a committee to raise money for a campaign but has not officially filed for the office.

With Rep. Outten's retirement, the House is guaranteed to have at least eight new members in 2019. Reps. Melanie George Smith, D-Bear; Harvey Kenton, R-Milford; Bryon Short, D-Highland Woods; J.J. Johnson, D-New Castle; and Joe Miro, R-Pike Creek Valley; and Senate Majority Leader Margaret Rose Henry, D-Wilmington; Senate Minority Leader Gary Simpson, R-Milford; and Sen. Brian Bushweller, D-Dover, are not running, while Reps. Trey Paradee, D-Cheswold, and Dave Wilson, R-Bridgeville, are seeking Senate seats.

