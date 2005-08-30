Friendly's Bookmarker Club

Thank you for your interest in the Friendlys Bookmarker Club!

It has been our mission over the past four years to support our community through several different programs. Our bookmarker club and our involvement with WBOC-TV’s Bless Our Children support our children on Delmarva.

The bookmarker club started three years ago and we currently have more than 20 schools participating. Our intent was to establish a program that would encourage reading. The bookmarker club has worked well to serve this purpose.

This year we are partnering with WBOC-TV/UPN21 to create further awareness of this program. We will kick off our program with “The Bookmarker Bash” on Tuesday, Sept. 13 from 5-8 p.m. WBOC-TV will broadcast live from our Pocomoke City and Dover locations to create awareness of the program. We invite you join us at any of our four locations and find out how your school can participate. Children who attend will receive a coupon for a free kid’s meal on their next visit.

The bookmarker club works with elementary school grades, K-6. The teacher distributes a bookmarker to each student. When the student completes the book, the teacher signs the bookmarker to validate the accomplishment. The bookmarker can then be brought to any of our four locations on Delmarva and receive a free regular kid’s meal (sorry no carry-out). The teacher will then distribute a new bookmarker to the child.

To participate in this program, a school official such as a principal, school administrator or PTA member, must contact the nearest Friendly’s to enroll in this fun and rewarding program.

Friendly's Contacts:

Dover, Del.

318 N. Dual Highway

(302) 678-3999

Fax: (302) 678-5814

Dan Wheeler

Barb Myers Liss

Erica Ramos



Pocomoke City, Md.

2112 Old Snow Hill Rd.

(410) 957-6500

Fax: 410-957-6537

Joe Drapalski

Donna Collick

Barb Merritt

Rehoboth Beach, Del.

5 Rehoboth Mall

(302) 645-1779

Fax: (302) 645-1769

Jason Novak

Lisa Wheeler

Jen Edwards

Seaford, Del.

250 N. Dual Highway

(302) 629-6090

Fax: (302) 629-6301

Jay James

Kelly Fairbanks

Veronica Brittingham



